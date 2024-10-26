Kia Sonet: Combining Comfort, Safety, and Style in a Compact SUV

Kia Motors has made quite a name for itself in India's competitive car market. With attractive design, premium interiors, and many features, Kia models offer great value at their respective price points. The company's latest compact SUV, the Kia Sonet, aims to shake up the segment with its blend of comfort, safety, style, and affordability. Read on to understand how Kia Sonet combines comfort, safety and style.

Sleek Yet Rugged Styling

One look at the Kia Sonet is enough to make you fall in love with its vibrant exterior styling. The SUV looks bold and muscular yet carries a modern, youthful character that shines through the slim headlamps; fighter jet-inspired fog lamps, and flowing sidelines. Higher variants get 16-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels, complementing the athletic stance. With its high ground clearance of 205mm, the Sonet can traverse uneven roads or small off-road trails without scraping its underbody.

While the Sonet looks rugged, it also offers a fair bit of customisation through the choice of eight monotone and three dual-tone colour options. So whether you like subtle shades like Intense Red and Gravity Grey or brighter dual-tone combos such as Glacier White with Aurora Black, the Sonet has something to match your style. The X-Line variant further brings a dash of premiumness with its Matte Graphite paint scheme.

Feature-loaded Cabin

Step inside the cabin, and you are greeted with a smartly laid-out interior trimmed in high-quality materials. The flat-bottomed steering wheel and dash-top touchscreen infotainment system show that the Sonet means business. Higher variants add ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, and ambient lighting, lending a premium vibe.

The Sonet offers adequate room for four adults to sit comfortably, while the rear bench folds 60:40 to liberate up to a sizable 385 litres of cargo space. Numerous storage spaces located throughout the cabin help neatly organise knickknacks during drives. Fast-charging USB ports are also available for front and rear passengers.

Packed with Convenience

Kia has equipped the Sonet with many features to make every drive more convenient and comfortable. It has the following features:





● 10.25-inch HD Touchscreen with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

● LED Ambient Sound Lighting

● Wireless Phone Charger

● Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel

● Electric Sunroof

● AC Vents for Rear Passengers

● Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

● Drive and Traction Modes

● Paddle Shifters (AT only)

Advanced Safety Technologies

Today's cars are loaded with intelligent driving aids that make journeys safer. The Kia Sonet carries forward this tradition with the following safety kit:

● 6 Airbags

● ABS with EBD

● ESC, HAC & VSM (reduces loss of control)

● All-round disc brakes

● ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors

● Impact Sensing Door Unlock

● Rear Camera with Guidance Lines