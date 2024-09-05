Is chemotherapy covered under a health insurance policy?

What is chemotherapy?

Chemotherapy is a treatment that uses drugs to target and eliminate cancer cells. It is either used as the primary treatment for carcinoma or in combination with other treatments, such as surgery or radiation therapy, for the following reasons:

● To shrink the tumour before radiation therapy or surgery

● To destroy cancer cells that may be there in the body after radiation therapy or surgery

● To destroy cancer cells that have spread to other body parts

Chemotherapy is done to treat cancer or ease the symptoms of the condition. It can shrink tumours that cause pain and other health issues. The treatment is mostly given intravenously or orally, and a cancer patient may need multiple rounds of chemotherapy to get rid of cancer cells in the body.

How much does chemotherapy cost?

The cost of chemotherapy depends on the following factors:

● Drugs used for the treatment

● Number of doses administered to the patient

● Chemotherapy duration and frequency

● Place where chemotherapy is given, such as home, clinic, or hospital

Is chemotherapy covered under health insurance?

A comprehensive health insurance policy offers wide coverage to policyholders. In addition to your hospital bills, it also covers other medical expenses, including pre- and post-hospitalisation bills. Hence, if you are covered under a comprehensive health plan, the insurer may cover chemotherapy under pre- or post-hospitalisation expenses.

● If you receive chemotherapy before surgery to shrink the tumour, it will be covered under pre-hospitalisation expenses.

● If the doctor advises chemotherapy after surgery to kill the remaining cancer cells, the cost will be covered under post-hospitalisation bills.

Apart from a comprehensive health plan, chemotherapy or cancer treatment is covered under critical illness insurance and cancer insurance.

Importance of critical illness insurance and cancer insurance

Chemotherapy sessions are expensive, and a regular health insurance policy may not be enough to cover the bills. This is when having critical illness insurance or cancer insurance can help.

Critical illness insurance: Critical illness insurance is a special health plan that covers more than 15 life-threatening conditions, including cancer. Most life-threatening conditions require long-term and expensive treatment. Keeping this in mind, a critical illness cover offers much-needed financial support to policyholders if they get diagnosed with a disease covered under the policy.

If you get diagnosed with cancer, the policy can help you cover your chemotherapy bills and medical expenses. A cancer patient requires multiple chemotherapy sessions, and each session can cost several thousands. With a lump sum payment handy, you can pay the bills without exhausting your savings.

Benefits of critical illness insurance

The benefits of a critical illness insurance policy are —

● Coverage: The policy covers over 15 life-threatening conditions, including cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and Alzheimer’s.

● Affordable: Although the policy has a high sum assured, its premiums are quite affordable.

● Lump sum payout: If one gets diagnosed with cancer or any other critical illness covered under the policy, the insurer will give the policyholder a lump sum payout. You can use this for your treatment and other day-to-day expenses.

● Short waiting period: The policy comes with a short waiting period of 90 days or less. This helps policyholders raise claims sooner and avail of timely treatment.

● Lifetime renewability: The policy comes with a lifetime renewability option. Hence, you can pay premiums on time and keep it active throughout.