Beginner’s Guide to Third-Party Car Insurance Policy

What’s Included in a Third-Party Car Insurance Plan?

Now, let’s break down what’s typically covered under a third party car insurance policy —

● Property damage: If you accidentally hit another car, building, or fence, your insurance policy will cover the cost of repairing the vehicle and the damaged property.

● Death: If an accident results in death, your insurer will compensate the deceased's family. Usually, it will depend on the age and earning capacity of the deceased person.

● Bodily injuries: The insurer will bear the medical costs associated with injuries caused to other people in an accident you caused. These might include hospital stays, surgical procedures, or continuous treatment.

● Partial and permanent disability: If another person suffers either temporary or permanent disability due to an accident, your insurance provider will ensure compensation to the affected individual. These can include claims for loss of income or constant care.

What Else Does Third-Party Car Insurance Offer?

Third-party insurance often comes with some additional benefits. Those include —

● Financial and legal aid: If you get into an accident, your insurance company, in most cases, will be the first to offer help with issues that may require legal action. This can be a great relief at a time when an accident is already a stressful experience.

● Cost-effective: Third-party insurance is usually the cheapest type of car insurance available. If you are working on a tight budget, this is a good option.

● Easy to purchase: You can easily buy a third-party car insurance online by following a few simple steps.

How does Third-Party Car Insurance Work in Practice?

When an accident happens, here's how the process typically unfolds:

1. Report the accident to your insurer as soon as possible.

2. Provide all necessary details about the incident, including photos and videos as proof, if possible.

3. Your insurer will assess the claim and send a surveyor to evaluate the damage.

4. Your insurer will handle the payments to the third party if the claim is approved.

Keep in mind that policies usually have limits on how much they will pay out.

Key Features of Third-Party Car Insurance

Third-party car insurance is not only affordable but also ensures compliance to the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. The policy’s primary focus is protecting you from legal liabilities and financial obligations if you cause an accident that injures a person or damages someone’s property. Remember that this will not cover the own-damage part of your vehicle. On the bright side, the purchase process is generally straightforward, and you can do it quickly and effortlessly in most cases.