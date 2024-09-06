Beginner’s Guide to Third-Party Car Insurance Policy

Driving is all about ensuring everyone’s safety on the road, including you. But even the most careful drivers meet with accidents. This is when car insurance comes in handy. It is mandatory by law to purchase a third-party car insurance policy for your car. Failure to do so will result in penalties.
This blog discusses third-party car insurance —what it is and what it covers.
Third-party car insurance is the basic level of coverage you can get for your vehicle. It is meant to protect you from legal liabilities if you cause an accident that damages someone’s property or causes an injury or death to an individual.
Here’s a quick scenario to help you understand this type of car insurance better:
Imagine this: you are driving on the high street and accidentally bump into another car, thus damaging its rear bumper. Your policy under third-party insurance will cover the cost of having the other person's car repaired. However, it does not pay for any damage caused to your car. So, when you hit the road, at least this level of cover is necessary to ensure the safety of both pedestrians and drivers. Also, if you want to drive on Indian roads, a third-party liability insurance is mandatory as per the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988.
Now, let’s break down what’s typically covered under a third party car insurance policy —
● Property damage: If you accidentally hit another car, building, or fence, your insurance policy will cover the cost of repairing the vehicle and the damaged property.
● Death: If an accident results in death, your insurer will compensate the deceased's family. Usually, it will depend on the age and earning capacity of the deceased person.
● Bodily injuries: The insurer will bear the medical costs associated with injuries caused to other people in an accident you caused. These might include hospital stays, surgical procedures, or continuous treatment.
● Partial and permanent disability: If another person suffers either temporary or permanent disability due to an accident, your insurance provider will ensure compensation to the affected individual. These can include claims for loss of income or constant care.
Third-party insurance often comes with some additional benefits. Those include —
● Financial and legal aid: If you get into an accident, your insurance company, in most cases, will be the first to offer help with issues that may require legal action. This can be a great relief at a time when an accident is already a stressful experience.
● Cost-effective: Third-party insurance is usually the cheapest type of car insurance available. If you are working on a tight budget, this is a good option.
● Easy to purchase: You can easily buy a third-party car insurance online by following a few simple steps.
When an accident happens, here's how the process typically unfolds:
1. Report the accident to your insurer as soon as possible.
2. Provide all necessary details about the incident, including photos and videos as proof, if possible.
3. Your insurer will assess the claim and send a surveyor to evaluate the damage.
4. Your insurer will handle the payments to the third party if the claim is approved.
Keep in mind that policies usually have limits on how much they will pay out.
Third-party car insurance is not only affordable but also ensures compliance to the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. The policy’s primary focus is protecting you from legal liabilities and financial obligations if you cause an accident that injures a person or damages someone’s property. Remember that this will not cover the own-damage part of your vehicle. On the bright side, the purchase process is generally straightforward, and you can do it quickly and effortlessly in most cases.
Third-party car insurance is important to purchase if you want to drive on Indian roads and stay compliant. It safeguards you against financial obligations if you caused an accident that led to injury/death on the road or damage to property. This is a basic cover level, but it could save you from huge costs if you are involved in an accident. Remember that third-party insurance will not pay for damages to your vehicle. Review your policy document and understand what’s included and, most importantly, what’s excluded so you know the exact scope of coverage.
