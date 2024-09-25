Affordable Premium Recliner Chairs in India

A recliner is the ultimate embodiment of comfort, transforming any living space into a haven of relaxation. It isn’t just about a chair that leans back but a whole different relaxation experience. Imagine coming home after a long tiring day and sinking into a chair that offers comfort and elevates your living space. That’s the kind of experience people used to dream about earlier, but now it’s no longer a dream. Top-rated recliners are now easily available to everyone without breaking the bank. Whether you're setting up a cosy corner in your living room or upgrading your home office, an affordable premium recliner can transform your space and enhance your lifestyle.
The right recliner can improve your comfort and create a relaxing environment. It can be a daunting job to find the right one for you, as there are so many options available in the market. After our expert research, we have got the top 10 affordable premium recliners for you. Let's dive in and find the perfect recliner that suits your needs.
1. The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised Recliner [₹34,999]
Relax in style with The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised Recline, priced at ₹34,999. It features Patented SmartGRID Technology for optimal softness and support. Thanks to its motorised reclining mechanism, you can make effortless adjustments with just a push of a button, and its rocking and rotating features enhance versatility. The superior upholstery adds a touch of luxury to your room, while its advanced lumbar support takes care of your back.
Specifications:
Brand: The Sleep Company
Colour: Beige
Material: SmartGRID
Product Dimensions: 99.7D x 87.6W x 108H cm
Size: Single Seater
Back Style: Cushioned backrest
Warranty: 1 Year
Pros:
Long-lasting Comfort with Patented SmartGRID Technology
Snug comfort along with Lumbar Support
Motorised recliner power on your fingertips
Rocking and revolving functions add versatile usability
Revolve up to 270 degrees
Easy Recliner up to 150 degrees
Premium upholstery offers a plush, luxurious feel
Adjustable settings for personalised comfort
Sleek design enhances the aesthetic appeal of any room
Cons:
Higher cost compared to manual recliners
Requires an electrical outlet for motorised functions
2. Sleepyhead RX7 [₹23,464]
Transform your relaxation experience with the Sleepyhead RX7 recliner. The combination of luxurious comfort and aesthetic design makes this recliner a perfect option to elevate your relaxation time. Whether you're unwinding after a long day, catching up on your favourite TV show, or simply lounging with a good book, the RX7 promises a blend of elegance and functionality. Elevate your comfort and make a stylish statement in your home.
Specifications:
Brand: Sleepyhead
Colour: Iceland Grey
Material: Polyester
Product Dimensions: 81.2D x 88.9W x 99H cm
Size: Single Seater rocking & revolving
Back Style: Solid back
Warranty: 3 Years
Pros:
Easily switch between sitting, lounging, and sleeping positions
Solid wood frame ensures long-lasting stability
Ergonomic design with extra padding on the back and headrest
Easy manual lever function allows for smooth transitions between modes
Cons:
Limited to one person, not suitable for shared seating
Requires physical effort to adjust recline positions
DIY assembly is needed, though it is straightforward
3. Duroflex Avalon E [₹29,924]
The Duroflex Avalon E is a motorised single recliner that combines innovative functionality and elegance to offer the ultimate relaxing experience. Designed to meet European standards for durability and ergonomic comfort, this grey recliner provides intuitive control and personalised adjustability. Its smooth, space-saving design features zero wall recline, perfect for lounging or sitting, while the built-in USB port keeps your devices charged.
Specifications:
Brand: Duroflex
Colour: Grey
Material: Wood
Product Dimensions: 95D x 96W x 98H cm
Size: Single Seater
Back Style: Cushioned backrest
Warranty: 1 Year
Pros:
Effortless adjustment with powered controls offering infinite reclining positions
Convenient built-in USB port for charging devices while you relax
Ergonomic Comfort with Duroflex’s high-quality foam
Silent and smooth motorised reclining ensures a peaceful experience
Cons:
Needs to be plugged in for motorised functions to operate
Heavy build can make it less portable or difficult to move around
4. Nilkamal Sierra Manual Recliner [₹16,999]
The Nilkamal Sierra Manual Recliner offers timeless comfort with its durable construction and luxurious padding. Whether you're reading, watching a movie, or simply relaxing, this recliner provides a cosy spot for all your leisure activities.
Specifications:
Brand: Nilkamal
Colour: Brown
Material: Wood
Product Dimensions: 97D x 97W x 101H cm
Size: Standard
Back Style: Solid Back
Warranty: 1 Year
Pros:
High durability with plush foam, webbing, and springs
The manual reclining mechanism is easy to use, offering seamless relaxation
Engineered wood frame enhances stability and longevity
Ideal for various activities like reading, working, or watching movies
Cons:
Not suitable for everyone as it requires manual effort to recline
Offers fewer reclining positions compared to more advanced models
Not ideal for shared usage
Conclusion
Relaxation is no longer a luxury. These premium yet affordable recliners are the best investment to upgrade your comfort and relaxation. Not only are these affordable, but they also serve as an ideal option for every individual. Whether you’re spending time bing-watching movies, reading a book, or simply enjoying moments of peaceful relaxation, recliners add extra comfort with their advanced effortless features of reclining, revolving, and rocking mechanism. Combining luxury with affordability, these recliners offer unparalleled relaxation without compromising on quality. Recliners are also the perfect option for adding a modern re-touch to the aesthetics of your space.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.