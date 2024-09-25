Best Mattress Under Rs. 25,000

1. Smart Ortho Mattress By The Sleep Company

The Sleep Company's Smart Ortho mattress aims to offer top-notch orthopaedic support focusing on easing back pain and boosting spine health. This mattress uses Patented SmartGRID Technology, which adapts to your body shape and spreads your weight, making it super comfy.

Also, the mattress has over 2,500 air channels, which help it breathe and prevent it from getting too hot at night. This airflow keeps the mattress fresh and comfy, helping you sleep without waking up. The Smart Ortho mattress is covered in hypoallergenic Brasso fabric, which is gentle on sensitive skin and fights off allergens, making it a healthier place to sleep. All in all, this mattress uses new tech and smart design to give you a sleep that restores and supports you.