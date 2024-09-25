The Top 5 Best Recliner Chairs You Need ASAP

1. The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised Standard Recliner Sofa | Blue Rs. 29,999

Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Topping our list for a reason, is the world's first and only SmartGRID recliner sofa. You will experience blissful comfort with this recliner sofa. Designed from their patented SmartGRID technology, this luxurious recliner sofa is all you need to sink into after a long day of work. Whether you're reclining in auto mode or rocking yourself to sleep, this premium recliner sofa is designed from a smooth and breathable fabric to keep you relaxed all day, in every way.

Specifications:

● Brand: The Sleep Company

● Material: Patented SmartGRID Technology (made of hyper-elastic polymer)

● Product Dimensions: 99.7D x 99.7W x 108H cm

● Size: 1 Seater

● Back Style: Cushioned backrest

● Seat Material Type: SmartGRID

● Frame Material: Pine Wood

● Weight: 44.1 kg

● Recline Mechanism: Motorized (up to 150°)

Pros:

● Patented SmartGRID Technology: Super soft yet firm, their SmartGRID technology provides excellent comfort and support when sitting.

● Motorized Recline: With a simple press of a button, you can recline effortlessly for added convenience.

● Snug Fit Design: This recliner chair provides a snug and cosy feeling.

● Breathable Fabric: The luxurious upholstery is crafted from a smooth suede material for a soft touch on your skin.

Cons:

● Limited Colours: The recliner sofa comes in limited colour options like - blue, beige and grey.

● Single-Seater Only: This recliner sofa is built to accommodate one individual only and cannot accommodate multiple people.

● Weight: At 44.1 kg, this heavy-weight chair might be difficult to move around without assistance.