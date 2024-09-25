The Top 5 Best Recliner Chairs You Need ASAP

Do you remember that iconic scene from FRIENDS, where Joey and Chandler sit on their recliners, look at each other, extend their footrests together in sync, gasp and revel in…. Comfort? Perfection. Skip to 2024, and those cosy recliner chairs have finally entered the typical Indian household. Now, we completely understand what those two felt.
1. The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised Standard Recliner Sofa | Blue Rs. 29,999
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars
Topping our list for a reason, is the world's first and only SmartGRID recliner sofa. You will experience blissful comfort with this recliner sofa. Designed from their patented SmartGRID technology, this luxurious recliner sofa is all you need to sink into after a long day of work. Whether you're reclining in auto mode or rocking yourself to sleep, this premium recliner sofa is designed from a smooth and breathable fabric to keep you relaxed all day, in every way.
Specifications:
● Brand: The Sleep Company
● Material: Patented SmartGRID Technology (made of hyper-elastic polymer)
● Product Dimensions: 99.7D x 99.7W x 108H cm
● Size: 1 Seater
● Back Style: Cushioned backrest
● Seat Material Type: SmartGRID
● Frame Material: Pine Wood
● Weight: 44.1 kg
● Recline Mechanism: Motorized (up to 150°)
Pros:
● Patented SmartGRID Technology: Super soft yet firm, their SmartGRID technology provides excellent comfort and support when sitting.
● Motorized Recline: With a simple press of a button, you can recline effortlessly for added convenience.
● Snug Fit Design: This recliner chair provides a snug and cosy feeling.
● Breathable Fabric: The luxurious upholstery is crafted from a smooth suede material for a soft touch on your skin.
Cons:
● Limited Colours: The recliner sofa comes in limited colour options like - blue, beige and grey.
● Single-Seater Only: This recliner sofa is built to accommodate one individual only and cannot accommodate multiple people.
● Weight: At 44.1 kg, this heavy-weight chair might be difficult to move around without assistance.
2. Duroflex Elysian Fabric Single Seater Recliner (Beige) Rs. 25,800
Rating: 3.9 out of 5 stars
Blending elegance and comfort, this recliner is designed for those with a taste for style and functionality. Manufactured from good-quality foam and polyester, this single-seater will become the best seat in the house.
Specifications:
● Product Dimensions: 97D x 89W x 104H cm
● Size: 1 Seater (97 X 89 X 104 cm)
● Back Style: Solid Back
● Seat Material Type: Duroflex Foam
● Frame Material: Pine Wood
● Weight: 36 kg
● Upholstery: Polyester and Polypropylene mix fabric
● Recline Mechanism: Manual with 3 settings
● Duroflex Foam: It is made from premium foam for long-lasting comfort.
● Ergonomic Design: The lumbar and neck support makes it perfect for long sitting hours.
● Three Reclining Positions: Featuring three reclining positions, this chair is ideal for - sitting, reading, and watching TV for all-day comfort.
● Colour Options: It comes in a limited range of colours that may not suit the decor of your home.
● Manual Recline: This recliner chair has to be adjusted manually because it doesn't have any motorised function.
3. Sleepyhead RX3 - Single Seater Fabric Recliner (Ocean Blue) Rs. 15,959.00
Rating: 4.0 out of 5 stars
Stylish and comfortable, this single-seat recliner features a contemporary design and comes crafted from high-density foam. Offering a medium-firm feel, this recliner provides the support and comfort you need.
Specifications:
● Material: Polyester
● Product Dimensions (Closed): 81D x 76W x 99H cm
● Seat Height: 48 cm
● Size: RX3 - Single Seater Manual
● Back Style: Solid Back
● Seat Material Type: Fabric
● Frame Material: Neem Wood
● Comfortable Design: Its high-density foam coupled with its ergonomic structure provides medium-firm support, making it suitable for unwinding.
● Durability: Certified for abrasion resistance, colour fading and resistance to pilling, this chair is designed to last for a long time.
● Stylish Appearance: In a contemporary design, this recliner chair will add a stylish and cosy touch to any living space.
● Manual Recline: It has a manual mechanism that allows you to adjust your chair. This feature might not be as convenient as other motorised options.
● Limited Weight Capacity: The recliner can carry a minimum load of 100 kg only, this might not be suitable for all customers.
4. Solimo Alen 1 Seater Fabric Recliner (Brown) Rs. 14,429
Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars
Affordable yet stylish, this recliner chair is best for those seeking comfort and durability. Crafted from good-quality materials, it provides ergonomic support, making it perfect for relaxing, reading, or simply chilling after a tiring day.
Specifications:
● Material: Fabric
● Product Dimensions: 76D x 79W x 99H cm
● Size: 1 Seater
● Back Style: Solid Back
● Product Care Instructions: Dry Clean
● Frame Material: Wood
● Weight: 43.25 kg
● Assembly: Do It Yourself (DIY)
● Warranty: 3 Years on Manufacturing Defects
● Ergonomic Design: Equipped with an adjustable lumbar support, this recliner provides enhanced comfort for your back during long sitting sessions.
● High-Quality Materials: Made from premium materials, the recliner chair is made from a solid wood frame and fabric upholstery for a soft and comfortable seating experience.
Cons:
● Weight: At 43.25 kg, this recliner chair is heavy to carry from one room to the other.
● Assembly Required: In a do-it-yourself profile, some customers might find this chair challenging to assemble.
5. Green Soul® Laze | Single Seater RRR Recliner Sofa Rs. 22,999
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars
This recliner sofa is designed for those with a penchant for adding style and comfort to their home. Made from a luxurious suede fabric, this recliner chair is ergonomically designed with different reclining positions, you can relax, read, or even sleep on this recliner chair.
● Material: Premium Suede Fabric with Plywood Internal Frame
● Size: Single Seater
● Product Dimensions: 78.5D x 97W x 106H cm
● Weight: 55 kg
● Maximum Weight Capacity: 120 kg
● Warranty: 3 Years on manufacturing defects
Pros:
● Unlimited Comfort: This six-layered seating system is soft yet firm, making it ideal for extended use.
● Luxurious Upholstery: The suede fabric is ultra-soft, breathable and durable, which makes it easy to maintain.
● Three Recline Options: It comes with three reclining positions for different activities such as - reading, lounging and sitting back.
● Heavy Weight: The recliner weighs 55 kg, making it very difficult to move around.
● Space Requirement: Thanks to its large size, this recliner may require more space than a standard chair.
Comfort Mode: Activated
A recliner chair is more than just a piece of furniture in your home.Choose one that fits your style, needs, space and budget. Happy shopping!
