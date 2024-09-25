The Ultimate WFH Set-up To Up Your Productivity Levels

The pandemic ushered in a new way of working which led to a work-from-home setup. While many offices have moved on and called their task force back to headquarters, you seem to have struck gold with a work-from-home job or a hybrid work arrangement. That’s precisely why you came across this article, looking for ideas to set up your own designated space, to work in the comfort of home. Luckily for you, we have a few recommendations to help you create the perfect productivity zone. From posture-perfect office chairs to adjustable desks and even back and seat cushions, this guide has got you covered:

The Best Office Chairs Online:

After ticking off all these boxes, here is the list of the top office chairs that made it to our list, take your pick:

1. ErgoSmart by The Sleep Company - Flex Office Chair

Recommended for: Office Workers, Remote Workers, and Individuals Seeking Advanced Support

Specs:

· Original Price: ₹46,150

· Discounted Price: ₹23,999 (48% off)

· Warranty: 3 Years

Features:

· Patented SmartGRID Tech: Made with patented SmartGRID technology, it distributes the pressure evenly. It feels like having a personal therapeutic experience for your bottom during long work hours.

· Adjustable Backrest: Whether you're short or tall, this chair doesn't discriminate and it has your back through it all. Offering excellent spinal support it ensures you sit up straight and in alignment with the chair.

· Reclining Feature: Fancy a mid-work nap? This chair reclines up to 135° and it got you covered. It takes you from a strict employee to a laid-back lounger in a matter of seconds.

· Adjustable Headrest: Your head deserves a little rest too. That's why this chair is thoughtfully designed with a 2D swivel headrest that supports and cradles your head effortlessly.

Pros:

· This office chair is thoughtfully constructed to ensure its adaptive features cater to all your needs.

· Their patented SmartGRID Technology ensures comfort and promotes good posture.

· Its adjustable features make it perfect for all body types.

· The chair has a sleek design to ensure that it fits into your room easily.

· It comes with a lengthy 3-year warranty.

Cons:

· Some customers might find it a costly option.

· The multiple adjustment options might be overwhelming for some people.

· It weighs 21.5 kg, which might make it difficult for transportation.