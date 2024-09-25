The Ultimate WFH Set-up To Up Your Productivity Levels

The pandemic ushered in a new way of working which led to a work-from-home setup. While many offices have moved on and called their task force back to headquarters, you seem to have struck gold with a work-from-home job or a hybrid work arrangement. That’s precisely why you came across this article, looking for ideas to set up your own designated space, to work in the comfort of home. Luckily for you, we have a few recommendations to help you create the perfect productivity zone. From posture-perfect office chairs to adjustable desks and even back and seat cushions, this guide has got you covered:
The Best Office Chairs Online:
After ticking off all these boxes, here is the list of the top office chairs that made it to our list, take your pick:
1. ErgoSmart by The Sleep Company - Flex Office Chair
Recommended for: Office Workers, Remote Workers, and Individuals Seeking Advanced Support
· Original Price: ₹46,150
· Discounted Price: ₹23,999 (48% off)
· Warranty: 3 Years
Features:
· Patented SmartGRID Tech: Made with patented SmartGRID technology, it distributes the pressure evenly. It feels like having a personal therapeutic experience for your bottom during long work hours.
· Adjustable Backrest: Whether you're short or tall, this chair doesn't discriminate and it has your back through it all. Offering excellent spinal support it ensures you sit up straight and in alignment with the chair.
· Reclining Feature: Fancy a mid-work nap? This chair reclines up to 135° and it got you covered. It takes you from a strict employee to a laid-back lounger in a matter of seconds.
· Adjustable Headrest: Your head deserves a little rest too. That's why this chair is thoughtfully designed with a 2D swivel headrest that supports and cradles your head effortlessly.
· This office chair is thoughtfully constructed to ensure its adaptive features cater to all your needs.
· Their patented SmartGRID Technology ensures comfort and promotes good posture.
· Its adjustable features make it perfect for all body types.
· The chair has a sleek design to ensure that it fits into your room easily.
· It comes with a lengthy 3-year warranty.
· Some customers might find it a costly option.
· The multiple adjustment options might be overwhelming for some people.
· It weighs 21.5 kg, which might make it difficult for transportation.
2. DROGO Premium Ergonomic Office Chair ₹23,990
Recommended For: Office & Home Working Professionals
· Material: Reinforced Korean Mesh, Nylon Frame
· Adjustability: 4D Armrests, 2D Headrest, Seat Depth, Height, Recline
· Special Features: Ergonomic Design, Retractable Footrest, 360° Swivel, Rolling Wheels
· Dimensions: 66D x 66W x 135H cm
· Weight: 12 kg]
· Price: ₹23,990 (Limited time deal, 31% off)
· Breathable Mesh: The chair is designed from Korean mesh to promote airflow to keep you cool and comfortable.
· Retractable Footrest: Perfect for taking breaks, this chair has a retractable footrest, extend it, sit back and prop your feet up to unwind during breaks
· Breathable and Durable Mesh: It will keep you cool and prevent heat build-up and sweating.
· Extensive Adjustability: It is fully customizable to keep you comfortable.
· Limitless Mobility: The smooth wheels promote easy movement across different surfaces.
· Price Point: It is priced higher than some competitors.
· Assembly: The chair may require some time and effort to assemble.
The Best Seat Cushions Online:
Sitting in one place for many hours at a time can exert pressure on your lower back and cause back problems and back pain.
· Original Price: ₹3,499
· Discounted Price: ₹2,299 (34% off)
· Warranty: Not specified
· Patented Japanese SmartGRID Technology: Adapting to the shape of your hips, this SmartGRID technology ensures excellent support to your lower back. It relieves lower back pain and tailbone pressure.
· 10x times better pressure relief: The seat cushion improves your posture and makes lengthy sittings more comfortable than before.
· Machine Washable Cover: The breathable mesh cover can be removed and washed in the machine. It has an anti-skid layer at the bottom to prevent it from slipping.
Pros:
· It relieves tailbone pain and lower back issues.
· Lightweight and easy to carry around, this seat cushion makes it easy to use anytime and anywhere.
Cons:
· It might take some time for you to adjust to the unique SmartGRID feel.
· The firmness might not be suitable for those who prefer the comfort of softer cushions.
· MRP: ₹3,330 (39% OFF)
· Offer Price: ₹1,999
Features:
· 3D Shiatsu Massage: This feature is programmed to mimic the hands of a skilled masseuse. Offering deep-kneading and rotating motions, it helps relieve neck pain and discomfort.
· Built-in Heat Therapy: Its gentle warmth helps ease muscle tension, promotes blood circulation, and enhances the effectiveness of the massage.
· Adjustable Massage Speeds: With 3 adjustable speeds, you can customize this massager as per your wish. It charges fairly quickly, so your pillow is always ready to use.
· Perfect Gifting Idea: Suitable for all ages, this massager is ideal for anyone who needs to relax and unwind.
Pros:
· This deep-kneading massager helps alleviate tightness in the neck, and shoulders to relieve muscle tension.
· It improves blood circulation and helps promote quick muscle recovery and relaxation.
Cons:
· It comes with a short 3-month warranty period.
· Given its impressive features, it is priced on the higher and some users might find it expensive.
The Best Adjustable Desks Online:
If you’re the type of person who prefers fluctuating from standing to sitting while working, then you need an adjustable desk that can transition with you, according to your mood. Here are the best adjustable desks online:
Price Factors:
· Original Price: ₹39,999
· Discounted Price: ₹22,999 (42% off)
· Warranty: 2 years
· Adjustable Height: Thanks to its adjustable height feature, this desk allows you to work in sitting or standing positions with just the push of a button.
· Dual-Stage Electric Motor: Equipped with a powerful motor, this desk smoothly adjusts to your desired height. Its strong motor helps it maintain stability, even when it's loaded with heavy equipment.
· Sturdy Construction: Constructed with a stainless steel frame along with an engineered wood top, this office desk is extremely durable.
Pros:
· Offers smooth height adjustment with a quiet electric motor.
· The memory control panel ensures hassle-free customization of height settings.
· Its sturdy design, durable metal frame and engineered wood top make it convenient to use.
Cons:
· Due to its numerous features, it is priced higher than non-electric adjustable desks.
· It requires a power source for the electric motor to run, this may limit its placement options in your room.
Elevate your WFH set-up like never before:
You can curate your designated work space by investing in - ergonomic chairs, adjustable desks and even supportive cushions. Not only will these work from home essentials help you work effortlessly, but they will also do wonders for your posture, back and neck. So why wait? Invest in these WFH essentials now and watch your life transform before your eyes.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.