Affordable Premium Recliner Chair in India

1. The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised Recliner [₹34,999]

Relax in style with The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised Recline, priced at ₹34,999. It features Patented SmartGRID Technology for optimal softness and support. Thanks to its motorised reclining mechanism, you can make effortless adjustments with just a push of a button, and its rocking and rotating features enhance versatility. The superior upholstery adds a touch of luxury to your room, while its advanced lumbar support takes care of your back.

Specifications:

Brand: The Sleep Company

Colour: Beige

Material: SmartGRID

Product Dimensions: 99.7D x 87.6W x 108H cm

Size: Single Seater

Back Style: Cushioned backrest

Warranty: 1 Year

Pros:

Long-lasting Comfort with Patented SmartGRID Technology

Snug comfort along with Lumbar Support

Motorised recliner power on your fingertips

Rocking and revolving functions add versatile usability

Revolve up to 270 degrees

Easy Recliner up to 150 degrees

Premium upholstery offers a plush, luxurious feel

Adjustable settings for personalised comfort

Sleek design enhances the aesthetic appeal of any room

Cons:

Higher cost compared to manual recliners

Requires an electrical outlet for motorised functions

2. Home by Nilkamal Matt [₹17,299]

The Home by Nilkamal Matt Recliner is a single-seater manual recliner that’s ideal for elevating your leisure time. This recliner, with its calming blue fabric wrap, is perfect for relaxing with your favourite beverage. The Matt Recliner's broad arms and thick, webbed soft foam make it ideal for anyone who wants both comfort and style.

Specifications:

Brand: Nilkamal

Colour: Blue

Material: Pine

Product Dimensions: 90D x 83W x 100H cm

Size: 1 seater

Back Style: Solid Back

Warranty: 1 Year

Pros:

Perfect for extended lounging

Built-in cup holders allow you to keep your drinks within easy reach while you relax.

Effortless manual reclining with a smooth side lever and gentle adjustments

The warm blue colour makes it an aesthetic fit for modern homes.

Cons:

The reclining mechanism might produce some noise, which could bother some

The durable construction makes it a bit heavy, which could make moving it around difficult without assistance

3. Injoy - 0125M [₹15,001]

Built with high-quality pocket coils for superior cushioning the Injoy Recliner promises durability and a sophisticated look that complements any decor. It comes with 3 scientifically engineered recliner positions offering the ideal support for snoozing, TV-watching, and reading.

Specifications:

Brand: Injoy

Colour: Dark Grey

Material: Fabric

Product Dimensions: 94D x 81.2W x 104H cm

Size: Single Seater

Back Style: Cushion Back

Warranty: 1 Year

Pros:

The recliner’s angles are crafted to provide optimal comfort during long sitting durations, promoting a healthy posture

3 Versatile reclining positions for relaxation

Cons: