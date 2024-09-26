Affordable Premium Recliner Chair in India

Do you remember that iconic scene from FRIENDS, where Joey and Chandler sit on their recliners, look at each other, extend their footrests together in sync, gasp and revel in…. Comfort? Perfection. Skip to 2024, and those cosy recliner chairs have finally entered the typical Indian household. Now, we completely understand what those two felt.
1. The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised Recliner [₹34,999]
Relax in style with The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised Recline, priced at ₹34,999. It features Patented SmartGRID Technology for optimal softness and support. Thanks to its motorised reclining mechanism, you can make effortless adjustments with just a push of a button, and its rocking and rotating features enhance versatility. The superior upholstery adds a touch of luxury to your room, while its advanced lumbar support takes care of your back.
Specifications:
Brand: The Sleep Company
Colour: Beige
Material: SmartGRID
Product Dimensions: 99.7D x 87.6W x 108H cm
Size: Single Seater
Back Style: Cushioned backrest
Warranty: 1 Year
Pros:
Long-lasting Comfort with Patented SmartGRID Technology
Snug comfort along with Lumbar Support
Motorised recliner power on your fingertips
Rocking and revolving functions add versatile usability
Revolve up to 270 degrees
Easy Recliner up to 150 degrees
Premium upholstery offers a plush, luxurious feel
Adjustable settings for personalised comfort
Sleek design enhances the aesthetic appeal of any room
Cons:
Higher cost compared to manual recliners
Requires an electrical outlet for motorised functions
2. Home by Nilkamal Matt [₹17,299]
The Home by Nilkamal Matt Recliner is a single-seater manual recliner that’s ideal for elevating your leisure time. This recliner, with its calming blue fabric wrap, is perfect for relaxing with your favourite beverage. The Matt Recliner's broad arms and thick, webbed soft foam make it ideal for anyone who wants both comfort and style.
Specifications:
Brand: Nilkamal
Colour: Blue
Material: Pine
Product Dimensions: 90D x 83W x 100H cm
Size: 1 seater
Back Style: Solid Back
Warranty: 1 Year
Pros:
Perfect for extended lounging
Built-in cup holders allow you to keep your drinks within easy reach while you relax.
Effortless manual reclining with a smooth side lever and gentle adjustments
The warm blue colour makes it an aesthetic fit for modern homes.
Cons:
The reclining mechanism might produce some noise, which could bother some
The durable construction makes it a bit heavy, which could make moving it around difficult without assistance
3. Injoy - 0125M [₹15,001]
Built with high-quality pocket coils for superior cushioning the Injoy Recliner promises durability and a sophisticated look that complements any decor. It comes with 3 scientifically engineered recliner positions offering the ideal support for snoozing, TV-watching, and reading.
Specifications:
Brand: Injoy
Colour: Dark Grey
Material: Fabric
Product Dimensions: 94D x 81.2W x 104H cm
Size: Single Seater
Back Style: Cushion Back
Warranty: 1 Year
Pros:
The recliner’s angles are crafted to provide optimal comfort during long sitting durations, promoting a healthy posture
3 Versatile reclining positions for relaxation
Cons:
Less convenient than motorised options
Not ideal for shared use, catering to only one person at a time
4. Wakefit Recliner - Stargazer [₹18,497]
The Wakefit Stargazer Recliner elevates your relaxation & comfort time with its unique yet elegant design. Whether you're binge-watching your favourite TV show or winding down after a long tiring day, the Stargazer will provide the best possible relaxation with the least amount of work.
Specifications:
Brand: Wakefit
Colour: Omega Ash Grey
Material: Pine
Product Dimensions: 70D x 83W x 100H cm
Size: 1 Seater - Explorer Push Back
Back Style: Solid Back
Warranty: 1 Year
Pros:
Occupies minimal space, making it ideal for smaller rooms or tight spaces
Plush seating, designed for maximum relaxation
The metal-to-floor mechanism ensures smooth and easy operation, allowing you to recline with just a simple push
Cons:
Limited features as compared to other recliners
The low-leg construction might not appeal to those who prefer higher seating or have mobility concerns
5. Green Soul Comfy [₹16,998]
Green Soul Comfy recliner with its plush suede upholstery is expertly designed to provide the appropriate balance of firmness and bounce, making it a great option for relaxing at home.
Specifications:
Brand: Green Soul
Colour: Soothing Grey
Material: Suede
Product Dimensions: 165D x 86W x 90H cm
Size: Non-RRR
Back Style: Solid Back
Warranty: 3 Years
Pros:
Its six-layered seating system provides a perfect balance of softness and support, ensuring long-lasting comfort for long hours
Wrapped in high-quality, breathable suede fabric, this recliner offers a cosy and durable seating experience
Cons:
The maximum weight recommendation of 120kg may limit its use for heavier individuals
No additional features like cup holders, or massage functions are found in more premium recliners
Conclusion
Relaxation is no longer a luxury. These premium yet affordable recliners are the best investment to upgrade your comfort and relaxation. Not only are these affordable, but they also serve as an ideal option for every individual. Whether you’re spending time bing-watching movies, reading a book, or simply enjoying moments of peaceful relaxation, recliners add extra comfort with their advanced effortless features of reclining, revolving, and rocking mechanism. Combining luxury with affordability, these recliners offer unparalleled relaxation without compromising on quality. Recliners are also the perfect option for adding a modern re-touch to the aesthetics of your space.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.