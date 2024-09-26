The Ultimate Guide to Finding the Best Recliner Sofa in India

3. Duroflex Avalon Fabric Single Seater Recliner in Grey Color

Duroflex is a brand synonymous with quality, and their Avalon Fabric Single Seater Recliner is no exception. This model is one of the best reclining sofas in India, offering a perfect balance of durability and comfort.

Key Features: Manual Reclining: This model features a smooth manual reclining mechanism that allows you to adjust the chair to your preferred position with ease. Weight Bearing Capacity: Supports up to 80 kgs Material: Constructed with a solid wooden frame and non-siliconized virgin polyfill Product Weight: 38 kg Price: ₹18,049

Pros: Elegant Design: The grey fabric is stylish and fits well with most home decor, making it a versatile addition to any living room. Comfortable Padding: Provides good support and comfort for extended use, making it ideal for long hours of relaxation.

Cons: Manual Operation: Lacks the convenience of a motorised recliner, which may be a drawback for some users who prefer more modern features. Limited Features: Compared to other models, it doesn't offer additional features like a revolving base or cup holders, which could limit its functionality.



Material: Made out of foam and polyester which might ot long last and might be irritating to the skin