Things You Need While Moving In A New House

A new home is not just a living space, it's like an empty canvas that you are going to paint with your experiences, happiness, emotions and memories. This new space of yours is significantly more than winning yourself a new set of walls and rooms; it epitomises oneself, one’s character, style, and dreams. As you begin this new phase, every element is significant, from the largest furniture to the tiniest decorative item.
1. Minimalist Style:
If you love minimalism where cleanliness and simplicity are the order of the day, these options will impress you as you build your new home. Being minimalist means being classy and effortless by using bare essentials to style your space. If you think that a bed and cupboard are enough for the bedroom, then yes, you're a minimalist.
Mattress:
Adding minimalism in interior design means that people have to choose several important things that can meet their needs and at the same time be fashionable without having extra items. An example of a micro aspect here is the mattress. It offers enough comfort and space to make your bedroom more luxurious.
The Sleep Company: The Sleep Company has a great collection of mattresses that meet with everyone's comfort and style. Their Patented SmartGRID Technology adapts to your body shape and gives you absolute support and peaceful sleep.
Emma: Emma offers a wide range of mattresses that are helpful for all kinds of sleepers. Their mattresses come in different sizes, types and prices to meet the customer's needs. They offer both economic and expensive mattresses to cater for peoples’ budgets and comfort level.
Coffee Table:
Incorporating a coffee table in your apartment can also be a great idea for creating a minimalistic interior.
Solid Bench: If you want to get a beautifully crafted and designed coffee table that is also sturdy, then Solid Bench is where you need to go. Made with sustainable wood, these furniture are masterpieces and tribute to nature.
2. Maximalist Style:
Maximalism, on the contrary, is the combination of colors, textures and objects. If the maximalist style could be a person, it would be Ranveer Singh. Now that you have an understanding of what is maximalism, let's have a look at things with which you can achieve this style and transform your space.
Sofas and Recliners:
If you like different kinds of objects in your apartment and want to get that chunky look that doesn't look weird, then you need to have one good sofa. A sofa not only gives focus as a piece for comfort and recreation but also merges well with minimalism because of its simple and neat appearance.
Wakefit: If you are in search of a sofa that is decent both in terms of looks and price, Wakefit is the best place for you. Their premium sofas are perfect for dramatic interiors. At Wakefit, you do not need to compromise style for functionality, or vice versa because your living space should scream you!
The Sleep Company: If you want your place to be elegantly maximalist, then adding a reclining sofa can be very mindful. Luxe Motorised Recliner Sofas from The Sleep Company are best suited for that maximal look without making the space congested. They have single and double-seater recliner sofas to give you comfort, luxury, and style.
Rugs and Carpets:
The use of a good rug or carpet helps in adding some warmth and some nice texture to your room. If you are a maximalist enthusiast, adding a rug or a carpet can be a great idea for you. It gives your place a rich and classy look while maintaining your aesthetics.
Jaipur Rugs: Jaipur rugs have a variety of options for everyone. Their traditional designs and patterns are a way to express Indian culture. It means that when you add Jaipur Rugs in your home, it is more than just an aesthetic choice, it’s a commitment to finesse and tradition. In addition, this brand successfully unites rural Indian artisans with the world.
3. Modern Style:
By modern decor, we mean the style introduced after the 20th century. Modern decor emphasizes natural materials, neutral or earthy tones, and minimal detailing. Modern style is a beautiful mix of chic charm and current trends. This style creates a modern look that makes spaces feel spacious, open, and fashionable.
Recliner Beds:
It makes more sense to have recliner beds, especially if one loves modern interior design. They are designed in a way that can easily match your preference and comfort. These beds offer luxurious cushioning and fabulous mechanisms that complement the interiors while giving comfort that reflects good design.
The Sleep Company: The Sleep Company’s Elev8 Recliner Beds will suit any modern decor. It is a stylish and smart way to get an improved quality of sleep. Thanks to different adjustable positions for reclining, these beds can be used for sleeping, working or just for relaxation.
Cabinets and Cupboards:
To ease operations and gain a modern decor appearance, it is always advisable to consider adding cabinets. A cabinet or cupboard can be a worthy addition as it can be useful storage while maintaining the look of your space.
IKEA: IKEA provides you with all kinds of furniture necessary to make your interior look modern. They provide modern furniture options and elegant designs. They offer glass-door cabinets, drawers, wooden cabinets, etc. With its diverse range, IKEA offers the best in making your living modern and refined.
A new home is the beginning of new experiences and timeless memories, and that is why, every corner of your home should reflect your personality. With the help of these suggestions, you can style your home just the way you like. However, you always have the option to mix and match these suggestions as per your choice. You can also check Pinterest for more ideas. Happy Styling!
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.