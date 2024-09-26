Imagine waking up each morning feeling completely rested, free of aches, and ready to take on the day. The secret? It’s all in your mattress. Finding the perfect mattress can be a game-changer for your sleep quality and overall well-being. In a market flooded with countless options, choosing the right mattress can feel overwhelming. Whether you’re seeking support for back pain, cooling features, or plush comfort, we've got you covered. To make your decision easier, we’ve curated a list of the top 5 mattresses in India, each offering unique features to ensure you get the restful, rejuvenating sleep you deserve. Let’s dive into the best options available to upgrade your sleep experience.
1. The Sleep Company Smart Ortho Pro Mattress: Best Overall
Ortho Pro Mattress by The Sleep Company is the best orthopaedic mattress for back pain as recommended by experts. Ortho PRO is designed to provide doctor-recommended 5- Zone Orthopaedic Support to five different pressure-relieving areas including the head, shoulders, back, hips, knees, and legs. The multiple zones of varying firmness give you a softer feel at your head and feet and a firmer feel at your lower back and hips. The extra firm support enhances pressure relief and provides targeted back support that results in less tossing and turning at night. Apart from its incredible features, this mattress is also approved by the All India Health Association (AIHA).
Top reasons to choose Ortho Pro:
● Scientist-approved orthopaedic mattress
● Firmer feel for advanced back pain relief
● Patented SmartGRID Technology
● 2500+ Air Channels
● 5 Zone Orthopaedic Support
● Firmness score: 8 | Mattress feel: Firm
● Certified by the All India Health Association (AIHA)
● Quilted fabric cover with anti-skid base
● Material: [SmartGRID Technology, ortho relief foam, 5 zone orthopedic support]
● Cover material: Premium melange fabric with an anti-skid base
● Warranty: 10 years
● 100 Nights trial
Specifications
2. Duroflex LiveIn 2 in 1 Dual Sided Mattress: Best Durable
Duroflex, with a pioneering vision to help India sleep better, transformed into a reality with its inception in 1963 and continues today as the leading sleep solutions company in India. Designed to meet the power-packed lifestyle needs of active individuals, every mattress is engineered to improve overall sleep quality by making the best possible use of materials and their inherited strength.
Top reasons to choose Ortho Pro:
● Duroflex LiveIn Memory Foam Mattress is perfect for People looking for an affordable, equally durable, and comfortable memory foam mattress that is easy to install and is packed with a premium luxurious feel.
● It is a memory foam mattress with a medium-firm comfort level which means it is a safe choice for most types of sleepers.
Specifications
3. Sleepyhead Laxe 100% Natural Pincore Latex: Best Eco-friendly
The Sleepyhead Laxe is an eco-friendly variant that has high constructive quality as it is made from the goodness of 100% natural latex that adds more durability to the mattress. The ergonomic pin core structure on the Latex foam is self-ventilating and hence keeps you cool even in the warmest season. Sleepyhead Laxe offers firm multi-layer support, uniform pressure distribution, breathability, and unbeatable durability.
Top reasons to choose Laxe Mattress:
● 100% natural latex: Sleepyhead Laxe is one of the best naturally sourced options to choose from if you're looking for comfort.
● Good for health and safety for the skin as it is anti-allergic and free from toxic compounds.
● The material is naturally flexible, stretches to mould, and relieves pressure without body heat for contouring.
● Easy Unboxing: Set up your comfort in minutes with hassle-free unboxing.
Specifications
4. Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress: Best Durable
When it comes to selecting the right mattress, comfort and support are key to a restful night’s sleep. This dual-sided mattress offers the best of both worlds with a versatile design tailored to different sleep preferences. This mattress features a medium-firm side for those who need extra support and a medium-soft side for sleepers who prefer a plush feel. With a 7-year manufacturer warranty and the convenience of direct-from-factory pricing, this mattress delivers premium quality at an unbeatable value.
Top reasons to choose Dual Comfort Mattress:
● Dual-sided comfort: The flexibility of two sleeping surfaces in one mattress.
● Tailored Thickness for Optimum Support.
● Whether you prefer a firmer feel for back support or a softer cushion for extra cosiness, this mattress caters to every sleeping style.
● Top-quality craftsmanship at an affordable price
Specifications
5. Sleepwell Esteem Mattress: Best Hybrid
Over five decades of helping India sleep better, Sleepwell started the modern mattress revolution in the country. In the process, they have learned about every sleeping style and individual definitions of comfort. And develop products to match each one. Sleepwell is a market leader offering a pan-India distribution and manufacturing network and a diverse product portfolio.
Top reasons to choose Ortho Pro:
● Responsive luxurious comfort
● Responsive body support
● Plush top feel
● Dry comfort in humid weather
● Enhanced support
● Zero partner disturbance
Specifications
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.