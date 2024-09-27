From application to activation: Online salary account opening process made easier

Opening a salary account is essential for all salaried professionals. However, it can bring some initial confusions, especially to the young professional, or the first timers in job.Therefore, knowing the application process is important, as itcan helpthem access the services and benefits of their salary account easily, starting with a seamless account opening. With significanttransformations in the arena of digital banking today online application for salary account has never been easier. With IDFC FIRST Bank, you can effortlessly open a salary account through a streamlined and efficient process. The bank offers a host of benefits that make it a preferred choice for many professionals. From high interest rates to a zero minimum balance requirement, IDFC FIRST Bank ensures that your banking experience is both rewarding and convenient. The online application process is straightforward, allowing you to open an account from the comfort of your home, without the need to visit a branch.

Online salary account opening process: Step-by-step process

Step 1: Visit the IDFC FIRST Bank website

Start by visiting the official website of IDFC FIRST Bank. Navigate to the "Salary Account" section under the "Accounts" tab.

Step 2: Click on "Apply Now"

Once you are in the Salary Account section, click on the "Open Salary Account" or "Apply Now" button. This will redirect you to the online application form.

Step 3: Fill in your personal details

Complete the online application form by providing your personal details such as your name, date of birth, mobile number, and email address. Ensure all information is accurate to avoid any delays in the application process.

Step 4: Provide employment information

Enter your employment details, including your company's name, your designation, and your monthly salary. This information is crucial for verifying your eligibility for the salary account.

Step 5: Upload required documents

You will be required to upload scanned copies of necessary documents such as your PAN card, Aadhaar card, and a recent passport-sized photograph. Additionally, you may need to provide proof of employment such as a salary slip or an appointment letter.

Step 6: Submit the application

Review all the details you have entered and submit your application. You will receive an acknowledgment message with a reference number for tracking your application status.

Step 7: Complete KYC verification

IDFC FIRST Bank uses an online KYC (Know Your Customer) verification process. You will be asked to complete a V-KYC (Video KYC) process through an Aadhaar OTP or a video KYC where a bank representative will verify your details over a video call.

Step 8: Account activation

Once your application and documents are verified, IDFC FIRST Bank will activate your salary account. You will receive a confirmation email and SMS with your account details and instructions on how to set up your internet banking and mobile banking services.