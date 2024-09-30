Thailand Visa for Indians: Here’s the List of Documents Required

How to apply for a Thailand visa

Applying for a Thailand visa is either a straightforward process that can be done online or offline. For those who prefer the convenience of pre-arrival arrangements, the e-visa application is available on Thailand’s official e-visa website. Alternatively, travellers can opt for a visa-on-arrival at Suvarnabhumi Airport, though be prepared for potentially long queues.

To apply for a Thailand visa online, follow these simple steps:

1. Create an Account: Visit the official Thailand e-visa website and create a personal account.

2. Complete the Application: Fill in all required personal and travel information in the online application form.

3. Upload Documents: Submit the necessary documents to support your visa application (details below).

4. Pay the Visa Fee: Complete the payment process online.

5. Visa Processing: Wait for your visa to be processed. The approved visa will be sent directly to your email.

6. Tracking Your Visa Application

You can easily track the status of your Thailand visa application online. Simply log in to your account on the Thai e-visa website and use your visa number or passport number to check the progress of your application.