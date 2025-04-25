THE Asia University Ranking 2025 Declared

Like every year, the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings have been announced, and KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar has once again achieved a remarkable position. In the 2025 edition, KIIT has secured the 184th rank in Asia, marking a significant improvement from last year’s position of 196. This advancement reaffirms KIIT’s steady progress and its growing recognition in the realm of global academic excellence.

With this latest ranking, *KIIT is the 8th best university in India among government and private institutions*. *It has attained this status by surpassing numerous prestigious Indian institutions.* *It also retained its distinction as the top-ranked Deemed University in Eastern and Northern India*. Further, in the Sports Science subject, KIIT is ranked 2nd in India.