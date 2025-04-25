We continue to operate within our strategic framework while focusing on micromarkets and ecosystems: Sandeep Batra, ICICI Bank

Mumbai: ICICI Bank, a leading private sector lender, reported an 18% year-on-year growth in profit after tax to ₹12,630 crore in Q4 FY25. Core operating profit reached a five-quarter high, rising by 13.7% year-on-year to ₹17,425 crore in Q4 FY25.The Bank posted its best asset quality ratio in the last 10 years, with a gross NPA ratio of 1.67% and a net NPA ratio of 0.39% in the quarter.

The Bank also recorded a return on average assets (ROA) of 2.49% and a standalone return on equity (ROE) of 18.2% for the quarter, reflecting strong financial stability.

Sandeep Batra, Executive Director, ICICI Bank, on the earnings call highlighted, “We focus on building a culture where every employee in the Bank serves customers with humility and upholds the values of the brand ICICI. We aim to be the trusted financial services provider of choice for our customers and deliver sustainable returns to our shareholders.” “We will continue to operate within our strategic framework while focusing on micromarkets and ecosystems,” He added.

Rise in deposit:

ICICI Bank’s deposit portfolio recorded robust growth, with total period-end deposits rising by 14% year-on-year to ₹16,10,348 crore in Q4 FY25. Period-end term deposits increased by 14.6% year-on-year to ₹9,36,619 crore as of March 31, 2025. The average current account deposit grew by 9.6% year-on-year, while the average savings account deposit rose by 10.1% year-on-year.

The Bank also expanded its branch network by 460 during FY25, taking the total to 6,983 branches and 16,285 ATMs and cash recycling machines as of March 31, 2025.

Credit Growth:

As of March 31, 2025, ICICI Bank's overall loan portfolio grew by 13.3% year-on-year. The retail loan portfolio registered a growth of 8.9% year-on-year, comprising 52.4% of the total loan book at the end of the period. The business banking portfolio grew by 33.7% year-on-year to ₹2,63,367 crore, while the rural portfolio saw a year-on-year growth of 5.1%. The domestic corporate portfolio grew by 11.9% year-on-year, and the credit card portfolio recorded an 11.7% year-on-year increase in the last quarter of FY25.

Sandeep Batra said, “We continue to enhance the use of technology in our operations to provide simplified solutions to customers and making investments in our digital channels. We expect to further strengthen system resilience and simplify processes.”

Asset Quality:

ICICI Bank's asset quality improved, as reflected in the decline in the net NPA ratio to 0.39% as of March 31, 2025, from 0.42% at the end of Q3 FY25. Similarly, the gross NPA ratio decreased to 1.67% from 1.96% over the same period. The Bank wrote off gross NPAs amounting to ₹2,118 crore during Q4 FY25. The provisioning coverage ratio on NPAs stood at 76.2% as of March 31, 2025.

Capital Adequacy:

The Bank’s total capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.55% as of March 31, 2025, and the CET-1 ratio was 15.94%, after accounting for the impact of the proposed dividend. These ratios are well above the minimum regulatory requirements of 11.70% and 8.20%, respectively.

ESG initiatives:

ICICI Bank achieved a total on-site solar capacity of 3.2 MWp as of March 31, 2025, as part of a broader set of ESG initiatives. Innovative technologies with a focus on circularity, such as Atmospheric Water Generators, were adopted at five ICICI Bank facilities in four different cities. Credit facilities were extended to 2,54,499 women through more than 23,554 Self-Help Group (SHG) loans during the quarter. Extensive digital awareness campaigns were conducted to promote cybersecurity and fraud prevention. CSR efforts focused on capacity building in areas such as healthcare, afforestation, watershed development, forest conservation, biodiversity, and financial literacy.