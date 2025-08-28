The Grand by Ikkayees in Liverpool: Where India’s Diversity Comes Alive on Each Platter

Inspired by the Motto ‘ Because I Care’

The driving force behind Ikkayees is its founder, Fulaij Nelliyot. His journey from a teenager in Kozhikode to an international entrepreneur is nothing short of inspiring. As a young boy, Fulaij spent time volunteering at the Institute of Palliative Medicine in Kozhikode. That experience left a lasting impression. It was here that his motto, “Because I Care,” was born.

Food with Compassion: Humble Beginnings

In 2016, with an investment of Rs 8 lakh, a group of college students started a small yellow food truck at Kozhikode beach. They called it Ikkayees. It was a platform for women who loved to cook but lacked resources. Economically backward women were encouraged to prepare dishes, while the Ikkayees team took care of supplies and logistics.

Compassion was always at the heart of Ikkayees. Over the years, Ikkayees stood by communities during major crises. From the Nipah virus outbreak to the Kerala floods of 2018 and 2019, and even during COVID-19, Ikkayees kitchens cooked and delivered meals for those affected. By 2020, Ikkayees opened its first international outlet, marking the beginning of a global journey.