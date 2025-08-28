The Grand by Ikkayees in Liverpool: Where India’s Diversity Comes Alive on Each Platter
When you step into The Grand by Ikkayees - the best Indian restaurant in Liverpool, you are not just walking into a restaurant. The Grand is more than a restaurant; it is an experience of India in the heart of Liverpool. Here, fine dining goes hand in hand with culture. The menu reflects the country’s unity in diversity, with flavours drawn from different regions.
"Our mission goes beyond food. it's a gateway to India. We connect people with the rich diversity of Indian cuisine, culture, and traditions. Every dish we serve is a testament to this, made with authentic spices—some of which we source directly from India—to ensure a genuine flavor," says Chief Operating Officer Prabeesh Kumar Krishna Nair.
An All-India Trip
In one of its boldest moves, the Ikkayees team embarked on an "All India Trip" to bring authentic regional flavors to Liverpool. Led by Akshay Kozhikode and Hynas Waynad, this journey covered everything from Kerala's Malabar cuisine and Hyderabad's biryanis to the royal kitchens of Rajasthan and the roti and butter chicken of Punjab. Their travels, which collected a wide range of cultural practices, were documented in videos, blogs, and reels.
Inspired by the Motto ‘ Because I Care’
The driving force behind Ikkayees is its founder, Fulaij Nelliyot. His journey from a teenager in Kozhikode to an international entrepreneur is nothing short of inspiring. As a young boy, Fulaij spent time volunteering at the Institute of Palliative Medicine in Kozhikode. That experience left a lasting impression. It was here that his motto, “Because I Care,” was born.
Food with Compassion: Humble Beginnings
In 2016, with an investment of Rs 8 lakh, a group of college students started a small yellow food truck at Kozhikode beach. They called it Ikkayees. It was a platform for women who loved to cook but lacked resources. Economically backward women were encouraged to prepare dishes, while the Ikkayees team took care of supplies and logistics.
Compassion was always at the heart of Ikkayees. Over the years, Ikkayees stood by communities during major crises. From the Nipah virus outbreak to the Kerala floods of 2018 and 2019, and even during COVID-19, Ikkayees kitchens cooked and delivered meals for those affected. By 2020, Ikkayees opened its first international outlet, marking the beginning of a global journey.
Ikkayees has now grown into a brand with a turnover of Rs 80 crore, eight branches worldwide, and over 250 dedicated team members.
Story Behind the Name “Ikkayees”
As youngsters, the founders often gathered at a small tea shop owned by a man fondly called Ikkakka, as the elder brother is called by members of the Muslim community in Kerala. Ikkakka was known for selling tea for just one rupee to his customers, most of whom were workers and students. Inspired by his kindness, the team named their venture Ikkayees.
Awards and Recognition
In less than a year after its opening, The Grand was recognized as a finalist in the esteemed English Curry Awards, ranking among the top 11 restaurants across the United Kingdom. The Grand received the Radio Lemon Business Award 2025 for its contribution in the culinary sector. "It was a proud moment for us," says Nair.
The Team
The dream is powered by more than one man. Along with founder Fulaij Nelliyot, directors Shafrin Nelliyot, Muhammed Arafath Kachinamthoduka, and Shyam Prabhakar, as well as COO Nair., form the strong leadership team.
