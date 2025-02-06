The Importance of Cashless Hospitalisation in Your Parent’s Health Insurance

Healthcare needs become more frequent and complex with age, often leading to unexpected hospital visits. As a result, medical bills can add up to a significant amount, creating financial strain for parents or elderly individuals with limited income and savings. This is where a health insurance policy with cashless benefits becomes essential! Cashless hospitalisation is a vital feature as it allows policyholders to receive immediate medical care without the stress of upfront payments. Read on to understand why cashless hospitalisation is crucial for your parent's health insurance.
What is Cashless Hospitalisation in Health Insurance?
Cashless hospitalisation in health insurance is a feature that allows policyholders to receive medical treatment without worrying about settling the bills out of pocket. In the event of a medical emergency, the policyholder can go to the nearest network hospital of their insurance provider with their cashless card and avail of treatment. This eliminates the need to arrange funds for medical expenses at the time of admission.
Here’s how cashless hospitalisation works in health insurance:
Locate a network hospital: In the event of a medical emergency or planned hospitalisation, locate a network hospital of your insurance provider to access cashless treatment. You can find the list of network hospitals in your health insurance policy documents and on the insurer’s website or mobile application. It is wise to keep this list handy for medical emergencies. Now, inform your insurer about your hospitalisation plans.
Submit the required documents: After reaching a network hospital, ask for pre-authorisation at the insurance desk. Present your health e-card at the admission desk and the required documents. The hospital will verify your card and insurance details to confirm your eligibility for cashless treatment.
Receive treatment: You can receive the required treatment, and the insurer will settle the bills directly with the hospital.
Extra costs: While the insurer covers a significant portion of your hospital bills and associated expenses, you may still have to pay for non-covered costs, such as additional charges for upgraded rooms or treatments not included in the policy. Also, if your health plan has a co-payment clause, you will be responsible for paying a pre-determined percentage of the bill amount.
Importance and Benefits of Cashless Hospitalisation in Parent’s Health Insurance
Cashless hospitalisation in your parent's health insurance is important for the following reasons:
Timely medical care without financial stress: Cashless treatment helps your parents receive urgent medical care without worrying about arranging funds to pay the bills. This ensures prompt treatment and improved health outcomes.
Financial security: With healthcare costs rising rapidly, even a minor medical procedure can burn a hole in the pocket. Cashless treatment protects policyholders from this strain, providing peace of mind during stressful times.
Easy access to network hospitals: Cashless treatment is available at hospitals within the insurer’s network, so your parents can easily access a wide range of trusted medical facilities. This convenience can play a significant role in their treatment and recovery.
Hassle-free claims: Cashless hospitalisation saves your parents from the hassle of filing a reimbursement claim with the insurer. They simply need to present their cashless card, ID proof, and a few required documents at the hospital, and the insurer will handle the rest.
Focus on recovery: With cashless treatment, the insurer will take care of the medical expenses, so the insured can focus on recovery without the stress of managing finances.
Documents Required for Cashless Treatment
Although cashless claims are settled directly between the hospital and the insurance provider, the policyholder is still required to provide certain documents for claim processing. These documents may include:
Health insurance card or cashless card of the insured
A copy of the policy document for details like the insurer’s contact information, policy number, and coverage amount
A valid government ID proof of the insured, such as the Aadhar card, passport, voter ID, or driving licence
Doctor’s prescription recommending hospitalisation
A duly filled pre-authorisation form, provided by the insurer and signed by the treating doctor. This is important for the approval of cashless claims
Medical reports and treatment history relevant to the insured’s current condition. This will help both the hospital and insurance provider understand their medical background
The hospital’s admission form, duly filled with all required details
A duly filled insurance claim form. The insured can take this form from the hospital’s TPA desk or download it from the insurer’s website/mobile app
Emergency contact details of family or friends
Additional forms and documents, if required by the hospital or insurance provider
Conclusion
Cashless hospitalisation is a vital feature in your parent's health insurance plan. It can provide them with immediate access to necessary medical care without worrying about paying the bills out of pocket. Moreover, cashless treatment simplifies the claims process, reduces stress during medical emergencies, and ensures that your loved ones receive the best possible treatment without delay. Therefore, choosing a health insurance policy offering cashless benefits will help secure the well-being of your parents.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.