From Scarcity to Strategy: Reimagining Rare Earths in India’s EV Growth Story

By :Dr. Satchidananda Tripathy, Assistant Professor, Paari School of Business- SRM University -AP( Amaravati)

The recent global panic triggered by China's rare-earth export restrictions has once again exposed the fragility of the electric vehicle (EV) industry's most critical raw material backbone. Neodymium, praseodymium, and dysprosium—key components in EV motor magnets—have become flashpoints in a larger geopolitical contest that could upend supply chains and stall clean energy ambitions worldwide.

For India, which has committed to aggressive EV adoption and aims to become a global automotive manufacturing hub, this crisis is both a warning and an opportunity.

The Supply Shock: A Global Red Flag

China currently controls over 90% of global rare-earth refining and over 85% of permanent magnet manufacturing. Its recent decision to limit exports of NdFeB magnets has caused global automakers to scramble. Ford has already paused production in Chicago; German OEMs are sounding alarms; and some EU plants may shut down as early as July due to material shortages.

While Western nations are racing to diversify rare-earth supply chains, it is becoming increasingly clear that new mining or refining capacity will take years—time the EV industry may not have.

The Strategic Shift: Demand-Side Innovation

Stockpiling can buffer short-term shocks, but long-term resilience will come from rethinking our dependency. Companies like Nissan, Renault, and U.S.-based Niron Magnetics are already exploring rare-earth-free motor technologies. Similarly, acoustic and mobility startups are building systems around alternative materials.

India must embrace this wave of “engineered demand reduction”—by promoting R&D in magnet-free motors, incentivizing design optimization, and investing in academic–industry partnerships focused on material substitution.

If India can lead in developing rare-earth-efficient or rare-earth-free EV technology, it won’t just solve a supply chain problem—it will create a strategic export opportunity.