Teachmint X2: AI-Powered, Google EDLA Certified Interactive Flat Panel for Secure & Smart Learning

Teachmint, a leading innovator in classroom technology, has introduced the Teachmint X2, an AI-powered interactive flat panel, designed for educational settings. Equipped with advanced AI features and Google EDLA certification, the device aims to enhance classroom experiences. This story explores the key features of Teachmint X2, the advantages of AI-driven interactive displays in education, and the security implications of EDLA certification.

“Tech in education has to start inside the classrooms. Interactive panels used as teaching devices in classrooms have traditionally lacked operating systems that are vertically designed and have missed out on the full platform strength of the android ecosystem. To break this status quo, Teachmint X2 devices are Google EDLA and Play Protect certified" said Mihir Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Teachmint.

Mihir added, "With Teachmint X1, we saw massive adoption of AI in teaching methodologies through our EduAI offering. Building on this further, Teachmint X2 comes with an in-built Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that will further boost AI capabilities of the devices locally."

Unmatched Security & Deep Google Integration

Security is at the core of Teachmint X2. As an EDLA-certified interactive flat panel, it runs Google Play Protect’s real-time malware defense, secure app installations, and continuous scanning to keep data safe. With coveted EDLA certification, it runs official Android with built-in Google Mobile Services (GMS), unlocking the full potential of Google’s trusted ecosystem.

Its deep Google integration offers seamless access to tools like, drives, docs, sheets and meet for effortless collaboration. It also offers users direct access to Google Play Stores’ extensive library of educational apps.

Future-Ready Performance Powered by AI and Android 14

The Teachmint X2 transforms classroom performance with the dynamic duo of Android 14 OS and a robust Neural Processing Unit (NPU), delivering blazing-fast response time and AI-Powered features that elevate interactive learning to new heights.

AI-Powered Learning: Fueled by its dedicated NPU, X2 enhances real-time language translation, tailored learning, and delivers incisive insights into student engagement.

Turbocharged EduAI: Accelerated responses, intelligent classrooms, and effortlessly personalized learning journeys.

Optimized Performance: Android 14 empowers faster, loading, intuitive multitasking, fortified security, ensuring a smooth, uninterrupted learning experience.

Interactive and Educator-Friendly Design: Designed with educators in mind, the Teachmint X2 offers an intuitive interface and state-of-the-art collaboration tools, making teaching effortless and engaging.

Teachmint X Whiteboard: Provides natural, seamless writing with crystal-clear visuals and instant responsiveness, transforming digital classrooms into dynamic hubs of interactive learning.

Personalized Workflows: Customizable screen setups adapt to individual teaching styles and needs.

Availability and Pricing

Teachmint X2 will be available in three sizes- 65", 75", and 86". The device will be distributed through Teachmint Authorized Partners nationwide, seamless access, fast delivery, and comprehensive support.

Educational institutions across Pan-India looking to upgrade their classrooms can connect with Teachmint Authorised partners for pricing details.

About Teachmint:

Teachmint is a global classroom technology company dedicated to moving the world forward, one classroom at a time. We enable technology to work for educators and manage every need of institutions across K–12, higher education, and academic and professional coaching centers. The company has served over 20 million users in more than 50 countries in 17 languages.

Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.