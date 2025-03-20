New York City beyond Times Square

For many Indians, the chaotic lights and thrumming energy of Times Square is synonymous with New York City.
I first stepped foot in the city as a pre-teen and was struck by the sight of the neon lights and huge billboards which screamed that ‘here lies the centre of the world. ‘When I returned a decade later, with my small nephews in tow, I watched them chase street performers dressed as superheroes in Times Square. The two boys matched the energy of the place, scaring away the costumed characters who can otherwise be very aggressive in demanding tips.
When I began working in the city as a journalist, I quickly developed a deep loathing as well as dread for Times Square, which is ubiquitous among native New Yorkers. In that spirit,I am sharing a list of my favourite corners of the city, far away from the madding crowd.
The bookstores of NYC
There is no better place to escape the crowds of New York City than a quiet bookstore, especially one stocking rare and old books. My favourites are Book Club Bar in the East Village and Argosy Book Store in Midtown. The former is a café cum book lounge and the latter stocksout-of-print and secondhandbooks. For those who have the energy, do make your way to The Strand, a NY institution which boasts more than 18 miles of books. Every inch of that is worth exploring.
The parks of NYC
After being in cooped up in tiny apartments, every New Yorker yearns to escape to the parks. Central Park is justifiably famous, and given its size, is the most accessible for many who live in Manhattan. But I would suggest making your way to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, especially during spring when the cherry blossom trees are in full bloom. New Yorkers needn’t make the trek to Japan to partake in the joys of cherry blossom watching. The sight of delicate pink and white flowers covering the tree line is magnificent.
I also love McCarren Park in Brooklyn, especially the farmer’s market that festoons the greenspace every weekend. It is one my favourite places in the city to watch beautiful people and even better-looking dogs, while happily munching into an exorbitantly priced tomato bagel from Frankel's Delicatessen.
The jazz bars of NYC
Other cities might win the crown for the best jazz music scene in the country, but I am pretty happy with the selection in NYC. I love Mezzrow, a subterranean intimate lounge in West Village where all that matters is you squeeze in and enjoy serious music while surrounded by very unserious people.
For those who want a more formal setting, I would recommend Birdland Jazz Club in Midtown’s theatre district. A classic stage with all the frills attached, it guarantees a great time, every time.
The French bistros of NYC
The city may be synonymous with sliced pizza, but it is the old school French bistros that hold a special place in my heart. New York has excellent Italian restaurants, but I always defer to a classic bistro that dishes a perfectly roasted chicken. The bread, wine and coffee at French bistros are unmatched, better than many trendy restaurants that appear almost daily in the city.
Orsay in Upper East Side and Balthazar in Soho take the top spot for me, the latter being a favoured spot for many wealthy tourists who throng to the cobblestoned bylanes of Soho to indulge in designer shopping.
Authentic momos and phuchka in Jackson Heights, Queens
When I am feeling homesick and nostalgic, I catch the subway train to Jackson Heights, and am instantly transported to South Asia. I love buying frozen fish and desi vegetables from Bangladeshi stores and indulging in phuchka (paanipuri) out of street carts. I always have space for hot Tibetan momos that are sold alongside fiery chutneys at hole in the wall joints.
I may be living in New York City, but when the motherland beckons, I can make the short trip to this Queens neighborhood and satiate my deep longings, surrounded by the cacophony that is a feature of any good bazaar. Give me these crowds over Times Square throngs, any day.
Rijuta Dey is a business journalist who has worked across three countries and multiple trade publications. Her work has been published in Al Jazeera, The Times of India, and The Hindu. She lives in New York City.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.