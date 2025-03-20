New York City beyond Times Square

For many Indians, the chaotic lights and thrumming energy of Times Square is synonymous with New York City.

I first stepped foot in the city as a pre-teen and was struck by the sight of the neon lights and huge billboards which screamed that ‘here lies the centre of the world. ‘When I returned a decade later, with my small nephews in tow, I watched them chase street performers dressed as superheroes in Times Square. The two boys matched the energy of the place, scaring away the costumed characters who can otherwise be very aggressive in demanding tips.

When I began working in the city as a journalist, I quickly developed a deep loathing as well as dread for Times Square, which is ubiquitous among native New Yorkers. In that spirit,I am sharing a list of my favourite corners of the city, far away from the madding crowd.

The bookstores of NYC

There is no better place to escape the crowds of New York City than a quiet bookstore, especially one stocking rare and old books. My favourites are Book Club Bar in the East Village and Argosy Book Store in Midtown. The former is a café cum book lounge and the latter stocksout-of-print and secondhandbooks. For those who have the energy, do make your way to The Strand, a NY institution which boasts more than 18 miles of books. Every inch of that is worth exploring.