IIT-DU Inks MoU with Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology, New Zealand

Bhubaneswar, March 22: KIIT-DU has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology, New Zealand, to provide students with new academic pathways and foster joint research initiatives.

The MoU was formalised in the presence of New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. The agreement was led by Dr. Debraj Pradhan, Director General of International Relations at KIIT, with the participation of Gus Gilmore, Chief Executive of Te Pūkenga—New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology, and Graham Rouse, Consul General & Trade Commissioner at New Zealand Trade & Enterprise.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in India-New Zealand educational relations, facilitating student and faculty exchanges while fostering joint research efforts. With India's growing emphasis on skill development, artificial intelligence integration, and vocational education, this alliance is expected to play a crucial role in shaping a future-ready workforce.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of Indonesia to India and Bhutan Ina H.

Krishnamurthi along with her delegation, visited KIIT & KISS and had an engaging discussion with the senior leadership team.

The delegation appreciated the vision and efforts of KIIT & KISS in the field of education and social transformation. The founder of KIIT and KISS, Dr.Achyuta Samanta said the visit will strengthen the spirit of global friendship and collaboration.

