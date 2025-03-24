KIIT-DU and University of Tulsa, USA Sign MoU to Launch Dual Degree Program in Computer Science

Bhubaneswar, March 20: The KIIT-DU has signed an MoU with the University of Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA today to establish a dual degree program in B.Tech Computer Science. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS, marking a significant step towards international collaboration in higher education.

According to Prof. Saranjit Singh, Vice-Chancellor of KIIT, this initiative introduces a unique 2+2 program where students will spend two years at KIIT and two years at the University of Tulsa. Upon completion, they will graduate with two degrees at the same level. This program is part of KIIT's broader strategy to enhance the internationalization of its educational offerings.

In addition to the dual degree program, 40 students from various disciplines including engineering and liberal studies will participate in short courses at the University of Tulsa during the summer. This initiative aims to foster further collaboration in research, faculty exchanges, and sabbaticals between the two institutions.

Dr. Vivian Wang, Vice Provost for Global Engagement at the University of Tulsa, expressed enthusiasm for this collaboration, highlighting that it would strengthen ties between India and the United States. She noted that her previous visit to KIIT last year left a lasting impression regarding its commitment to providing quality education, particularly for tribal students.

Prof Singh added that the University of Tulsa is known for its robust support for student placements, boasting a 100 per cent placement rate, which aligns with KIIT's achievements in campus placements .

Dr. Samanta, in his address, emphasized that this MoU opens up opportunities for KIIT students to experience education in an international context, thereby enriching their academic journey.

Professor Debashis Bandyopadhyay, Vice Chancellor of KISS, concluded the event with a vote of thanks, underscoring the significance of this partnership for both institutions.

KIIT is a pioneer in building global academic networks as part its concerted effort towards internationalisation of its campus, collaborating with over 60 renowned institutions across the USA, UK, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Colombia, Bangladesh, and beyond.

It has established over 350 MoUs with corporations and universities globally. They include University of Oxford, Arizona State University, Imperial College London, Lund University and University of Florida and Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology, New Zealand, among others.

These partnerships foster academic excellence and cultural exchange, enabling students and faculty to engage in innovative research and learning opportunities. Programs Offered Under International Linkages include Semester Exchange Program, Dual-Degree Programme, Internship Programme, and Pathway Program.

Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.