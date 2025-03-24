Express Connect

Powering the Future with Sustainable & Uninterrupted Energy Solutions

Sree Nandhee’s Technologies Pvt. Ltd.: 25 Years of Excellence in Solar & Power Management
Powering the Future with Sustainable & Uninterrupted Energy Solutions
Online MI
Updated on
3 min read

In an era where reliable power solutions and sustainable energy are no longer a luxury but a necessity, Sree Nandhee’s Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has been at the forefront of providing cutting-edge solar power solutions, advanced UPS systems, and precision cooling technologies for businesses and households alike. With over 25 years of expertise, the company has emerged as a leader in renewable energy solutions and power backup systems, ensuring energy efficiency and sustainability for diverse industries.

A Legacy of Excellence in Solar Energy Solutions

Established in 1999 by Nagarajan C R, Sree Nandhee’s Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has transformed India’s energy landscape with its end-to-end solar power solutions. The company, which became an ISO 9001:2015 certified entities in 2000, has since revolutionized the sector by integrating customized solar power systems for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Why Choose Sree Nandhee’s Solar Solutions?

  • Proven Expertise – With over 25 MW of solar installations completed, the company has successfully powered businesses and homes with cost-effective and sustainable energy solutions.

  • End-to-End Solar EPC Services – From design, procurement, and installation to commissioning, Sree Nandhee’s Technologies provides comprehensive solar energy solutions, ensuring maximum efficiency.

  • In-House Manufacturing & Customization – Unlike many competitors, the company operates a dedicated manufacturing and fabrication unit, allowing it to design solar panels and structures tailored to site-specific needs.

  • Scalability from Kilowatts to Megawatts – The Company is adept at handling projects of all sizes, whether it’s a small rooftop solar installation or a large-scale solar farm.

With the rising demand for renewable energy, Sree Nandhee’s Technologies ensures that its clients get the most efficient and cost-effective solar power solutions to reduce dependency on traditional power sources.

Power Backup Solutions with Vertiv Energy Partnership

While solar energy provides sustainable power generation, uninterrupted power backup is equally critical for industries where even a momentary power loss can lead to huge financial losses. Recognizing this, Sree Nandhee’s Technologies partnered with Vertiv Energy Private Limited (formerly Emerson Network Power) in 2000, making it a premier provider of Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) solutions across India.

UPS Solutions for Every Industry Need

UPS Systems (1 kVA to 9600 kVA): Providing seamless and reliable power backup for industries, IT infrastructure, hospitals, and commercial establishments.

Precision Cooling Solutions: Ensuring optimal temperature control for critical applications such as data centres and server rooms.

Critical Power Distribution Units (PDUs) & Smart Cabinets: Smart energy management for maximum efficiency and uptime.

24/7 Nationwide Support: With a dedicated team of Vertiv-certified engineers, the company provides round-the-clock service to ensure uninterrupted operations.

Beyond Installations – A Complete Power Management Solution

Apart from offering solar and UPS installations, Sree Nandhee’s Technologies extends its expertise in:

UPS Servicing for All Brands – Routine maintenance, repairs, and upgrades for seamless performance.

Exide SMF Battery DistributionReliable power storage solutions for homes and businesses.

UPS Rental Services – Flexible, short-term and long-term rental solutions tailored to business needs.

Third-Party Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMCs) – Comprehensive maintenance services ensuring longevity and performance efficiency.

Advanced Cooling Solutions for Critical Applications

The company also specializes in data centre cooling and precision air conditioning, offering:

Small Room Cooling Units (SRC) – Ranging from 0.8 TR to 3 TR, ideal for compact spaces.

Precision Air Conditioners (PAC) – Ranging from 15 kW to 165 kW, ensuring temperature stability in critical environments.

Floor-Mounted DME Units – Capacity from 7.5 TR to 12 TR, provides high-efficiency cooling solutions.

Trusted by Industry Leaders across India

With a proven track record of reliability and innovation, Sree Nandhee’s Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has earned the trust of top corporations, industries, and government organizations across India. Their esteemed clientele includes:

Corporate Giants: The Hindu, Sundaram Finance, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, MRF Limited, Hexaware Technologies, GE Power Conversion

Industrial & Government Clients: CPWD, IOCL, Power Grid, BPCL, IGCAR

Their commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer-centric approach has made them the preferred energy partner for businesses looking for reliable and cost-effective power solutions.

Get in Touch for Customized Energy Solutions

Looking for solar energy solutions, UPS systems, or precision cooling solutions tailored to your needs? Connect with Sree Nandhee’s Technologies today!

Corporate Office:
No. A2/1, Second Floor, 1st Cross Street, 1st Main Road, Opposite AIEMA Technology Centre, Ambattur Industrial Estate, Chennai – 600058. Phone: 044 – 43436969 / 044 – 43436990

Email: sales@sreenandhees.in| solar@sreenandhees.in ,

Website: www.sreenandhees.in

Branches across Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Salem, Tirunelveli

Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com