Powering the Future with Sustainable & Uninterrupted Energy Solutions

In an era where reliable power solutions and sustainable energy are no longer a luxury but a necessity, Sree Nandhee’s Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has been at the forefront of providing cutting-edge solar power solutions, advanced UPS systems, and precision cooling technologies for businesses and households alike. With over 25 years of expertise, the company has emerged as a leader in renewable energy solutions and power backup systems, ensuring energy efficiency and sustainability for diverse industries.
Established in 1999 by Nagarajan C R, Sree Nandhee’s Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has transformed India’s energy landscape with its end-to-end solar power solutions. The company, which became an ISO 9001:2015 certified entities in 2000, has since revolutionized the sector by integrating customized solar power systems for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.
Proven Expertise – With over 25 MW of solar installations completed, the company has successfully powered businesses and homes with cost-effective and sustainable energy solutions.
End-to-End Solar EPC Services – From design, procurement, and installation to commissioning, Sree Nandhee’s Technologies provides comprehensive solar energy solutions, ensuring maximum efficiency.
In-House Manufacturing & Customization – Unlike many competitors, the company operates a dedicated manufacturing and fabrication unit, allowing it to design solar panels and structures tailored to site-specific needs.
Scalability from Kilowatts to Megawatts – The Company is adept at handling projects of all sizes, whether it’s a small rooftop solar installation or a large-scale solar farm.
With the rising demand for renewable energy, Sree Nandhee’s Technologies ensures that its clients get the most efficient and cost-effective solar power solutions to reduce dependency on traditional power sources.
While solar energy provides sustainable power generation, uninterrupted power backup is equally critical for industries where even a momentary power loss can lead to huge financial losses. Recognizing this, Sree Nandhee’s Technologies partnered with Vertiv Energy Private Limited (formerly Emerson Network Power) in 2000, making it a premier provider of Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) solutions across India.
UPS Systems (1 kVA to 9600 kVA): Providing seamless and reliable power backup for industries, IT infrastructure, hospitals, and commercial establishments.
Precision Cooling Solutions: Ensuring optimal temperature control for critical applications such as data centres and server rooms.
Critical Power Distribution Units (PDUs) & Smart Cabinets: Smart energy management for maximum efficiency and uptime.
24/7 Nationwide Support: With a dedicated team of Vertiv-certified engineers, the company provides round-the-clock service to ensure uninterrupted operations.
Apart from offering solar and UPS installations, Sree Nandhee’s Technologies extends its expertise in:
✔UPS Servicing for All Brands – Routine maintenance, repairs, and upgrades for seamless performance.
✔Exide SMF Battery Distribution – Reliable power storage solutions for homes and businesses.
✔UPS Rental Services – Flexible, short-term and long-term rental solutions tailored to business needs.
✔Third-Party Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMCs) – Comprehensive maintenance services ensuring longevity and performance efficiency.
The company also specializes in data centre cooling and precision air conditioning, offering:
Small Room Cooling Units (SRC) – Ranging from 0.8 TR to 3 TR, ideal for compact spaces.
Precision Air Conditioners (PAC) – Ranging from 15 kW to 165 kW, ensuring temperature stability in critical environments.
Floor-Mounted DME Units – Capacity from 7.5 TR to 12 TR, provides high-efficiency cooling solutions.
With a proven track record of reliability and innovation, Sree Nandhee’s Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has earned the trust of top corporations, industries, and government organizations across India. Their esteemed clientele includes:
Corporate Giants: The Hindu, Sundaram Finance, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, MRF Limited, Hexaware Technologies, GE Power Conversion
Industrial & Government Clients: CPWD, IOCL, Power Grid, BPCL, IGCAR
Their commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer-centric approach has made them the preferred energy partner for businesses looking for reliable and cost-effective power solutions.
Looking for solar energy solutions, UPS systems, or precision cooling solutions tailored to your needs? Connect with Sree Nandhee’s Technologies today!
Corporate Office:
No. A2/1, Second Floor, 1st Cross Street, 1st Main Road, Opposite AIEMA Technology Centre, Ambattur Industrial Estate, Chennai – 600058. Phone: 044 – 43436969 / 044 – 43436990
Email: sales@sreenandhees.in| solar@sreenandhees.in ,
Website: www.sreenandhees.in
Branches across Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Salem, Tirunelveli
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.