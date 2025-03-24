Powering the Future with Sustainable & Uninterrupted Energy Solutions

In an era where reliable power solutions and sustainable energy are no longer a luxury but a necessity, Sree Nandhee’s Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has been at the forefront of providing cutting-edge solar power solutions, advanced UPS systems, and precision cooling technologies for businesses and households alike. With over 25 years of expertise, the company has emerged as a leader in renewable energy solutions and power backup systems, ensuring energy efficiency and sustainability for diverse industries.

A Legacy of Excellence in Solar Energy Solutions

Established in 1999 by Nagarajan C R, Sree Nandhee’s Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has transformed India’s energy landscape with its end-to-end solar power solutions. The company, which became an ISO 9001:2015 certified entities in 2000, has since revolutionized the sector by integrating customized solar power systems for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.