Why Skoda Kylaq is a Strong Entry into India’s Sub-4-Metre SUV Segment

The Skoda Kylaq is poised to strongly impact India’s highly competitive sub-4-metre SUV segment. With designs adhering to European engineering standards and modifications made to suit Indian road conditions, the Kylaq offers a perfect balance between performance, efficiency, and safety for trips around town and long drives on the highway.

This article highlights why the Skoda Kylaq is a strong market contender and should be on every SUV enthusiast's radar.

Bold Exterior Design

The Skoda Kylaq's exterior is a modern design. This SUV is big and bold, sure to outshine the others on the road. Made with practicality in mind for long-lasting reliability, the Kylaq looks at the part and drives it with dignity.

Skoda's crystalline LED projector headlamps on the front illuminate the path ahead of the car on a nighttime cruise. These headlamps complement the car's looks and reassure you that the road is visible in front of you, contributing to proper safety while driving.

The R17 dual-tone alloy wheels further accentuate the SUV’s bold stance. They provide a strong, stable foundation, ensuring the Kylaq stands firm on rough terrains and smooth city roads. These wheels are a perfect blend of performance and style.

The new black front grille with 3D Ribs enhances the vehicle’s aggressive appeal. It’s not just a design element; it’s a statement of power and sophistication.

Finally, the Skoda crystalline LED tail lamps at the rear are more than just stylish— they help enhance the car's road presence from the rear, ensuring you stand out on every drive.

Interior Comfort and Technology

Once you step inside the Skoda Kylaq, you are greeted by an interior that combines comfort and modern technology. This SUV isn’t just about looking good from the outside; its interior ensures you enjoy the ride as much as the destination.

The ambient interior lighting creates a serene environment, setting the perfect mood for every journey. Whether you're driving on busy streets or cruising down the highway, the calming lights will always keep you relaxed.

For tech enthusiasts, the 25.6 cm Skoda infotainment system offers seamless connectivity, ensuring that music, navigation, and other entertainment options are always at your fingertips. Paired with Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the system ensures that you stay connected with your world while keeping your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

The 20.32 cm Skoda Virtual Cockpit provides all the information you need at a glance, helping you easily control your vehicle. It’s the perfect addition for those who value innovation and functionality in their driving experience.

In addition to comfort and technology, the best-in-class boot space of 446 litres ensures plenty of room for all your luggage, making the Kylaq an excellent option for family trips or weekend getaways.

Focus on Comfort and Safety: A New Standard for SUVs

The Skoda Kylaq prioritises comfort and safety, ensuring that every journey is a secure and pleasant experience for the driver and passengers. This SUV is built to offer peace of mind, thanks to its comprehensive set of features designed for ultimate protection.

Ultimate Safety with 6 Airbags (Front / Side / Curtain) ensures that the Kylaq keeps you safe in the event of an accident. The airbags deploy strategically to protect you and your passengers from all angles. Safety is a top priority in the Kylaq, making it a reliable choice for families and those who value safety.

The interior of the Kylaq has been designed for utmost comfort. Adjustable rear A/C vents with 2 Type-C USB charging ports ensure that everyone stays connected by keeping their devices charged, whether you're driving across the city or on a long road trip.

The comfortable rear armrest and adjustable headrests add an extra layer of relaxation for the passengers while ensuring that every ride is enjoyable.

A Tech-Forward SUV for the Modern Driver

The Skoda Kylaq isn’t just about looks and comfort—it’s packed with advanced technology that enhances the overall driving experience.

The Climatronic Auto A/C with Control Touch Panel & Air Care Function ensures that the cabin stays at the perfect temperature, no matter the weather outside. With both manual and automatic AC options available across the variants, the Kylaq caters to all preferences, providing the right environment for every journey.

For those who want an effortless driving experience, the Electric Sunroof with Anti-Pinch Technology is a game-changer. It lets you enjoy the fresh air and natural light, making every drive feel special. The sunroof also has safety features, protecting you from any pinch points.

Variant Options and Pricing

The Skoda Kylaq is available in four variants: Classic, Signature, Signature+, and Prestige. Each offers unique features tailored to different customer needs.

The Classic variant is the most affordable, with a price of ₹7,89,000 for the MT version. It has many basic features, including LED daytime running lights and six airbags, making it a great entry point for those looking for an efficient SUV without breaking the bank.

The Signature and Signature+ variants have more premium features, such as 6-way electrically adjustable seats, wireless phone charging, and the Skoda Infotainment System. The prices for the Signature variant start at ₹9,59,000, with the Signature+ variant priced at ₹11,40,000.

The Prestige variant, the top-of-the-line model, offers even more luxury, including projector headlamps and an electric sunroof. Priced at ₹13,35,000 for the MT version and ₹14,40,000 for the AT version, it’s the perfect choice for those who want the best. Note that all prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

Conclusion

The Skoda Kylaq is more than just a car—it’s an experience. With its modern design, innovative technology, and emphasis on comfort and safety, the Kylaq is a strong contender in the sub-4-metre SUV segment. Whether you’re looking for a vehicle that blends style with practicality or one that offers cutting-edge features, the Skoda Kylaq is sure to impress. It's not just a car, it’s a statement, designed to conquer Indian roads and elevate your driving experience.