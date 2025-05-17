Art of Giving: A Global Movement of Peace and Happiness

Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India -Art of Giving (AOG) (https://artofgiving.in.net/) is a life philosophy that inspires millions around the globe to practice kindness, compassion, and community engagement. It was conceptualized and led by Prof. AchyutaSamanta, educationist and social reformer. It has become a civic movement dedicated to fostering peace and happiness through selfless giving. The movement is based on a simple yet powerful truth: that human beings, in their essence, are wired to give. Happiness and peace, which are the most natural human aspirations, often get buried under material pursuits. Art of Giving calls people back to that natural instinct of sharing, helping, and loving without expectation or reward.

The seeds of AOG were sown long before it had a name. Prof. AchyutaSamanta, having grown up in abject poverty and adversity, began practicing the art of giving as early as the age of five—when he himself had little to give. This lifelong commitment to selfless giving transformed into a mission, and on 17th May 2013, he formally launched the philosophy of Art of Giving as a global movement. Since then, 17th May has been celebrated every year as the International Day of Art of Giving, with each year focusing on a specific theme.

Every year, Art of Giving selects a new theme that aligns with contemporary needs and emotional resonances. It started in 2014 with themes around Society, Spirituality, and Humanity. In 2015, the theme was Compassion: The Garment Bank, which urged people to donate old clothes to those in need.