U.S. Research Institute at New York Named After Dr. Achyuta Samanta

The initiative was proposed by Dr. Milton Santiago, President of Bronx Community College under CUNY, after his recent visit to KIIT and KISS in Bhubaneswar. Impressed by Dr. Samanta’s work, Dr. Santiago suggested naming the institute after him. The proposal was approved by the university board. Dr. Samanta attended the inauguration on an invitation from Dr. Santiago.

At the inauguration, Dr. Santiago remarked, “The Achyuta Samanta India Initiative will help American students from diverse backgrounds understand and engage with India’s tribal communities, cultural roots, and one of the world’s most impactful educational models.”

At the event, Dr. Samanta said it was an honor to have an institute in the U.S. named after him. He said the recognition was a matter of pride for Odisha, KIIT, and KISS. He dedicated the honor to the people of Odisha and the KIIT-KISS community.

CUNY, a 175-year-old public university in the U.S., has more than 300,000 students and includes 25 colleges. It has students from 122 countries.

Dr. Samanta was also awarded the university’s highest honor, the Presidential Medal, during the event.