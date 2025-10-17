Guiding Dreams, Building Futures: The Rise of Sree Ramanujar Intellect Services

Beyond Just Admissions

While many know SRIS as a leading study-abroad consultancy, its scope is far broader. The organisation functions as an integrated education advisory platform, guiding students from the early stages of career discovery to the final steps of visa approval. The team believes that getting into a prestigious institution is only part of the journey; finding the right course in the right country, and preparing for life there, is equally crucial.

In recent years, SRIS has placed students in some of the world’s most respected universities in the UK, France, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Singapore. Their focus areas include emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Healthcare Management, and Public Policy—sectors expected to dominate the global economy in the coming decade.

But what truly distinguishes SRIS is their personalised approach. “No two students are alike,” says founder Devipriya. “Our job is not to push them toward what’s trending, but to help them discover what’s truly right for them—and then build a plan to get there.”

Science Meets Counselling

One of the most innovative aspects of SRIS’s work is its reliance on psychometric profiling. Using internationally recognised frameworks such as Holland’s Six Personality Types, SRIS helps students understand their core strengths and inclinations. This personality assessment is complemented by evaluations of skills, values, and long-term goals, creating a customised career map for each student.

To strengthen this process, SRIS has also developed proprietary personality identification tools—sets of carefully designed questions that reveal a student’s aptitudes, working style, and motivational triggers. This scientific approach ensures that every piece of advice is grounded in data, not just intuition.