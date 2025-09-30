Power Meets Festivity: iQOO Mobiles Redefine Gaming and Multitasking this Navratri

September 2025, Pune: iQOO is set to elevate Navratri 2025 with their high-performance smartphones. IQOO mobiles perform good on benchmark tests, and cater to the needs of gamers, multitaskers, and technology enthusiasts alike. From the flagship iQOO 13 Pro to the budget-friendly iQOO Z9, each model integrates advanced Snapdragon and MediaTek processors with immersive displays and intuitive interfaces, ensuring seamless efficiency that aligns with the demands of a modern, fast-paced lifestyle.

Navratri is a time of new beginnings and celebrations, making it the perfect occasion to upgrade to your favourite iQOO mobiles. With powerful gaming performance, AI-enhanced cameras, and seamless multitasking, iQOO devices add speed and style to your festive season.

Let’s look at the top 5 iQOO mobiles you can buy during Navratri.

1. iQOO Z9

The iQOO Z9 offers smooth performance, vibrant visuals, and reliable battery life in a budget-friendly package. It’s ideal for students, casual gamers, and everyday users looking for a reliable phone.

Offer: Buy iQOO Z9 on EMIs starting at Rs. 1,500.

Specifications:

● Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

● Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200

● Camera: 50MP + 2MP rear, 16MP front

● Battery: 5,000 mAh, 44W fast charging

● Memory: 8GB RAM, 256GB storage

● Price: Rs. 19,990*

2. iQOO Neo 10

The iQOO Neo 10 balances high-end gaming features with efficient multitasking, thanks to its powerful chipset and massive battery. It’s best suited for young professionals and mobile gamers who want flagship-like performance at a mid-range price.

Offer: Buy iQOO Neo 10 on EMIs starting at Rs. 1,500.

Specifications:

● Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 144Hz, 1.5K resolution

● Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

● Camera: 50MP + 8MP rear, 32MP front

● Battery: 7,000 mAh, 120W fast charging

● Memory: 12GB RAM, 256GB storage

● Price: Rs. 35,998*

3. iQOO 12

Combining a high-refresh AMOLED display, versatile camera setup, and ultra-fast charging, the iQOO 12 is built for speed and style. It’s a great choice for users who want a well-rounded flagship experience for gaming, photography, and daily use.

Offer: Buy iQOO 12 on EMIs starting at Rs. 1,500.

Specifications:

● Display: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 144Hz, 3000 nits brightness

● Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

● Camera: 50MP + 64MP + 50MP rear, 16MP front

● Battery: 5,000 mAh, 120W fast charging

● Memory: 16GB RAM, 512GB storage

● Price: Rs. 48,875*

4. iQOO 13

With a stunning display, massive battery, and elite-level processor, the iQOO 13 delivers a premium experience without the ultra-premium price tag. Ideal for users who want flagship performance for gaming and productivity with long-lasting battery life.

Offer: Buy iQOO 13 on EMIs starting at Rs. 1,500.

Specifications:

● Display: 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED, 144Hz, 4500 nits peak brightness

● Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform

● Camera: 50MP IMX921 rear, 32MP front

● Battery: 6,000 mAh, 120W fast charging

● Memory: 12GB RAM, 256GB storage

● Price: Rs. 54,999*

5. iQOO 13 Pro

Built for extreme performance, the iQOO 13 Pro combines flagship-grade speed, ultra-fast charging, and a pro-level camera system in a sleek, durable design. It’s perfect for gamers, content creators, and professionals who demand top-tier multitasking and power.

Offer: Buy iQOO 13 Pro on EMIs starting at Rs. 1,500.

Specifications:

● Display: 6.8-inch E6 AMOLED, 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass Victus

● Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

● Camera: 200MP + 50MP + 50MP rear, 60MP front

● Battery: 5,000 mAh, 250W fast charging

● Memory: 12GB RAM, 512GB storage

● Price: Rs. 72,990*

*Disclaimer: Prices and specifications are approximate and may vary by location, retailer, promotional offers, and model variants.

