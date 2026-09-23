Are Ordinary Water Purifier Filters Safe for Drinking Water?

This is why replacing an original filter with just any available alternative may not always be the best approach. A genuine replacement is designed to work with the purifier it is made for, helping maintain its intended performance.

RO Filter Replacement: Why Should You Choose a Genuine One?

If you have an RO water purifier, the RO filter and membrane form an important part of the purification process. RO works by using pressure to push water through a semi-permeable membrane, helping reduce dissolved salts and other dissolved contaminants.

When an RO filter or other filtration component needs replacement, it is important to choose one that is designed for your specific purifier. Using a genuine replacement helps ensure that the filter or membrane is compatible with the purifier's design and supports its intended filtration performance.

How to Know When Your Water Purifier Filter Needs Replacement

Even a genuine filter needs to be replaced when it reaches the end of its recommended usage period. Keep an eye out for:

● Changes in water flow: A noticeable reduction in flow can indicate that the filter needs attention.

● Changes in taste or odour: A change from the usual taste or odour of the treated water may indicate that the filter requires checking or replacement.

● Filter or service alerts: If your purifier provides filter-life or service alerts, use them as a reminder to check the system.

● Recommended replacement interval: Follow the replacement schedule specified for your purifier and filter.

Replacing the filter on time with a genuine replacement helps you maintain the purifier's filtration performance and keeps the system working as designed.

Closing

A water purifier can only perform efficiently when its components, including its filters, are suitable for the system. While an ordinary replacement filter may seem like a convenient or cheaper alternative, it may not offer the same assurance of compatibility, quality and performance as a genuine filter.

So, when it is time to replace your water filter, choose a genuine replacement designed for your purifier. It is a simple step that can help maintain the purifier's intended filtration performance and provide greater confidence in its long-term use.

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