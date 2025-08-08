Turning back time

Trends are fleeting, but style is forever, a belief that has been driving horological innovations in recent times. A finely crafted watch stands as a quiet rebellion—an emblem of heritage, precision, and authenticity. More than a timekeeper, it’s a story wrapped around your wrist. True watchmaking is not about mass production. It’s about the patient art of craftsmanship. There has been a wave of luxury watchmakers taking inspiration from their past iconic bestsellers and reviving them. Gaurav Bhatia, co-founder of Art of Time, explains, “We’re seeing watch brands strip back the noise and go back to their DNA. And honestly, that’s when watchmaking gets exciting.”

Bhatia and Kapoor share that they have observed unique trends in this renewed appreciation for vintage and retro aesthetics. More buyers are opting for smaller dial sizes, echoing the elegance of mid-century classics. Cartier’s Tank Guichet and Piaget’s Polo Sixtie are examples of brands showing restraint and confidence. “We’re seeing strong momentum around heritage-inspired pieces with collectors gravitating toward designs that feel timeless yet completely relevant today,” says Art of Time co-founder Bharat Kapoor. Leading the way is the IWC Ingenieur 40 and the Jaeger-LeCoultre Duometre.