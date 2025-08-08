Turning back time

Trends are fleeting, but style is forever, a belief that has been driving horological innovations in recent times. A finely crafted watch stands as a quiet rebellion—an emblem of heritage, precision, and authenticity. More than a timekeeper, it’s a story wrapped around your wrist. True watchmaking is not about mass production. It’s about the patient art of craftsmanship. There has been a wave of luxury watchmakers taking inspiration from their past iconic bestsellers and reviving them. Gaurav Bhatia, co-founder of Art of Time, explains, “We’re seeing watch brands strip back the noise and go back to their DNA. And honestly, that’s when watchmaking gets exciting.”
Bhatia and Kapoor share that they have observed unique trends in this renewed appreciation for vintage and retro aesthetics. More buyers are opting for smaller dial sizes, echoing the elegance of mid-century classics. Cartier’s Tank Guichet and Piaget’s Polo Sixtie are examples of brands showing restraint and confidence. “We’re seeing strong momentum around heritage-inspired pieces with collectors gravitating toward designs that feel timeless yet completely relevant today,” says Art of Time co-founder Bharat Kapoor. Leading the way is the IWC Ingenieur 40 and the Jaeger-LeCoultre Duometre.
Panerai Luminor Marina
Named after the luminescent and self-luminescent materials used in 1949, Panerai’s 2025 launch of the iconic Luminor Marina maintains the cushion-shaped case, patented crown-protecting safety lock system and the minimalist Arabic numerals and hour markers. For a contemporary update, Panerai Luminor Marina is water resistant up to a depth of 500m and has an in-house P.980 caliber with a 3-day power reserve. Panerai has also upgraded the luminescence with the new Super-LumiNova X2. Price on request
Breitling Top Time
The revival of Breitling Top Time with Top Time Racing and Top Time Martini Racing chronographs brings back the 1960s unconventional details like the unique cushion case, dashboard dial and squircle subdials. Limited to just 750 pieces per edition, with a special ‘One of 750’ engraving on the caseback, the watches are powered by Manufacture Caliber 01 featuring a 70-hour power reserve. Price: Rs 6,81,100
Tudor Black Bay 54 Lagoon Blue
This is the latest iteration of the watchmaker’s original dive watch, Tudor Oyster Prince Submariner reference 7922, first introduced in 1954. Black Bay 54 takes many design elements from the archival watch, such as a small crown at 12 o’clock, the hour hands are pinched at the base, and the bezel edge is a modernised take on the ergonomic pattern of the 7922. At the same time, modern touches include sand-textured dial, a ‘T-fit’ clasp, and Manufacture Calibre MT5400. Price on request
Zenith Defy Revival Diver
First released in 1969, the Zenith Defy Diver A3648, had a 600-meter water resistance and a rotating bezel. Last year, Zenith brought it back, and this year, they’ve introduced the shadow edition of the Defy Revival Diver. The timepiece is made from titanium with micro-blasted black cases with yellow accents. The watch stays faithful to the original but in matte black and with the modern automatic Elite 670 caliber, which displays the hours, minutes, seconds, and date. Price: Rs 8,53,200.