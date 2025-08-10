Life’s a Beach

Once upon a shoreline, sexy swimwear meant provocative string bikini tops, teeny triangles and sun-drenched skin. But not today. Now it’s all about the art of seamlessly and sensually blurring the lines between coverage and exposure. Whether it translates as skimpy cut-outs, barely-there bikinis, body-sculpting fits or the highest of high-leg briefs, a winning piece doesn’t just flatter your form, it supports your self-expression.

“The new sexy isn’t about fitting into a mould,” says designer Aartivijay Gupta. “We have long shed the archaic, patriarchal standards of beauty. Today, it’s all about being unapologetically yourself, and embracing every curve, every flaw, every quirk. It’s the quiet confidence that comes from knowing your body and dressing it on your own terms. It’s about revealing attitude, individuality, and ease,” adds Gupta. Under her eponymous label, Gupta’s creations blend sultry cuts with heritage-inspired prints, rooted in traditional Indian crafts like Gond Art, Kashmiri papier-mâché, and Odisha’s Talapatra Chitra.

For Shekha Berry, the founder and creative head at Tizzi Swimwear, sensuality begins with design. “This season, sexy swimwear is all about intentional allure. Think smart body cut-outs that frame your figure, high-leg cuts that elongate your form, and plunging necklines that are daring yet refined,” she advises.