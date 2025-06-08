Watch Out, It’s India’s Time

In December 2024, India’s leading watchmaker, Titan, celebrated its 40th anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, they launched a limited-edition series of watches that included India’s first-ever Flying Tourbillon Movement, the 7TH1 Calibre. Priced at `26,00,000, all four pieces sold out. Rumours are that Titan is looking to launch another tourbillon timepiece this year. This is proof of the rising demand and interest in ‘haute horlogerie’. The demand is corroborated by the annual figures of the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry—Swiss watches exported to India grew by 25.2 per cent in 2024. Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Founder, The Horologists, and one of India’s only independent luxury watch specialists, breaks it down: “You cannot compare the sales in markets like Hong Kong and China to India when it comes to luxury watches. But the former two markets are facing degrowth, hence this intense focus on India.”

At the recently held Watches and Wonders 2025, globally coveted watch brand, Rolex, launched the Oyster Perpetual Land-Dweller, featuring the all-new high-frequency calibre 7135 movement with the innovative Dynapulse escapement. Rolex has more than 15 official retailers in India, evidence of how the Swiss watchmaker has no qualms in placing big bets on the market.Watches and Wonders 2025 also saw Bvlgari release the thinnest tourbillon watch—Octo Finissimo Ultra Tourbillon—with its case measuring just 1.85 mm in height. Julien Tornare, CEO of Hublot, shares, “The developing economy and a rising number of high-net-worth individuals make India a natural focal point for our growth strategy.” The company is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and to celebrate, they’ve launched a series of new collections. Priced at `20,41,200 onwards, the Hublot 20th Anniversary Big Bang has been in the spotlight the most.