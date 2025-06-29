A Dazzling Comeback

There’s a reason a Nikhil Thampi creation is instantly recognisable. It doesn’t whisper—it declares. Sleek, sculptural, and unapologetically individualistic, his designs stride the razor-thin line between glamour and rebellion. And now, to mark 15 years in the industry, the Mumbai-based designer unveils his latest demi-couture tour de force: NAIA—Rebirth of a Goddess.
A collection forged in the fires of reinvention, NAIA is Thampi’s triumphant return from a creative sabbatical. It’s more than fashion—it’s a manifesto. Drawing on the ancient symbol of rebirth, NAIA channels divine femininity through fluid drapes, powerful silhouettes, and Thampi’s trademark attention to detail. “It’s strength reimagined, in the language of fabric,” he says. Hence, gone is the weight of traditional couture, quite literally. NAIA is designed for movement—for destination weddings, high-octane evenings, and modern women who don’t have time for 40kg lehengas that gather dust post-event. Think: embellished glove sleeves, sculpted ear cuffs, and beaded pallus that turn every garment into wearable art. Many pieces feature clever multi-way necklines, allowing for transformation without compromising elegance. These are ensembles that adapt to the woman wearing them—not the other way around.
In fact, Thampi’s design philosophy is rooted in fluidity, not formality. Kundan mesh tops and beaded blouses double as separates—pair them with a blazer and trousers for a power dinner, or layer over a sari for drama with restraint. Even the hathphool is reimagined, embroidered directly onto blouses for a look that feels complete, no accessories required.
The colour story? Eternal. From Ivory White and Blush Pink to Rusty Red, Bold Black, and Deep Cocoa, the palette is rich, jewel-toned, and sunrise-to-moonlight ready. Investment pieces, yes—but also intuitive in their wearability.
For men, Thampi brings a twist of play into formals. Wrinkle-free Korean crepe sherwanis, asymmetrical kurtas, and structured bandhgalas strike the perfect chord between classic and offbeat. And with upcoming offerings in crepe and georgette, the fluid language of NAIA is only beginning to expand. “We’re moving from label to lifestyle,” he says. His plans include a second drop of the wildly successful shoe line, a fragrance range, 3D-printed handbags in the luxury segment, and a possible fine jewellery collaboration.
Thampi’s rule? Break them. “Because I never learned the rules,” he grins, “I never had to obey them.” From his debut at Lakmé Fashion Week in 2011 to whispers of international expansion, one thing is clear—this designer isn’t ruling the runway; he’s capturing it.