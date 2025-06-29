A Dazzling Comeback

There’s a reason a Nikhil Thampi creation is instantly recognisable. It doesn’t whisper—it declares. Sleek, sculptural, and unapologetically individualistic, his designs stride the razor-thin line between glamour and rebellion. And now, to mark 15 years in the industry, the Mumbai-based designer unveils his latest demi-couture tour de force: NAIA—Rebirth of a Goddess.

A collection forged in the fires of reinvention, NAIA is Thampi’s triumphant return from a creative sabbatical. It’s more than fashion—it’s a manifesto. Drawing on the ancient symbol of rebirth, NAIA channels divine femininity through fluid drapes, powerful silhouettes, and Thampi’s trademark attention to detail. “It’s strength reimagined, in the language of fabric,” he says. Hence, gone is the weight of traditional couture, quite literally. NAIA is designed for movement—for destination weddings, high-octane evenings, and modern women who don’t have time for 40kg lehengas that gather dust post-event. Think: embellished glove sleeves, sculpted ear cuffs, and beaded pallus that turn every garment into wearable art. Many pieces feature clever multi-way necklines, allowing for transformation without compromising elegance. These are ensembles that adapt to the woman wearing them—not the other way around.