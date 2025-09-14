Get your freak on!

Athletifreak, the luxury athleisure label founded by US-based Indian-origin duo Noor and Mo Wadhwani, has officially landed in India, making a stylish debut at Delhi’s Select City Walk. “Our brand is for anyone who lives for movement,” says Mo. “Whether you’re on the court or on the go.”

Blurring the lines between fashion, fitness, and lifestyle, Athletifreak is redefining what luxury feels like. “Luxury isn’t about logos,” Noor explains. “It’s about obsession—with fabric, with detail, with how a garment feels against your skin.” Her design philosophy leans into contrast: sharp yet soft, understated yet bold. “Mo may be dressed head-to-toe in neutrals, but those green sneakers? That’s the freak,” she laughs.