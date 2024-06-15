Gastronomic Gambit

During the ongoing Norway Chess championship 2024 in May, in Stavanger (550 km from Oslo), Indian grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa had a sudden hankering for some South Indian food. The fact that he was almost 7,000 km from home, made it near impossible to satiate his craving. But it was almost as if the organisers had anticipated such moments. They had roped in Spisoh, Stavanger’s only South Indian restaurant, as a sponsor. Accompanied by his sister Vaishali, a grandmaster herself, and mother Nagalakshmi, Praggnanandhaa headed to the restaurant and asked co-owner Nitish Kamath, “What do you recommend?”

Kamath said, “Since you are from Tamil Nadu, why don’t you have Kozhi (chicken) Milagu curry?”

Praggnanandhaa opted to have it with Kerala parotta. Vaishali and Nagalakshmi ordered ghee dosa.

Other chess greats from India, like Koneru Humpy and D Gukesh are regulars too when they are in the city for the annual chess tournament. “Humpy orders every day when she is here. Her favourite is Hyderabadi biriyani, Kodi Vepudu (Andhra-style chilly chicken) and tomato rasam, while Gukesh’s father indulges in Lamb masala every day,” says the 48-year-old Kamath, who works at Equinor, an energy company.

There are quite a few Indians working in the IT and oil and gas industry in Stavanger. They had been living in the city for over 15 years. The idea of the restaurant was born out of need to find some work opportunity. Rohini Sasidharan, the wife of one of the Indian immigrants, Rathish Kunnath, who works with Rosenberg, an engineering company, found it difficult to get a job. Wanting to do something, she came up with the idea of opening a restaurant with her husband and his friends.