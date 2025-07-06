A Mediterranean marvel

Mezzo Mezzo deserves its own itinerary. Its menu and vibe dips into global cuisines, matching with boss moves in the bar programme, smoothly sectioned décor, and superb music.

Food: It’s best to arrive hungry to make the most of the umami flavours here. Dip focaccia (so pillowy that you can sleep on it!) into the tiny pat of black garlic butter, fork in the heavenly Isle of Capri with fresh salad greens, heirloom tomatoes mating with basil sorbet. Spanish Red Prawns sit tantalisingly on the spicy Romesco sauce. New Zealand Lamb Chops with chimichurri, the tuna ceviche and the Habanero glazed Belgium Pork belly merit a special mention. The Three Cheese (pecorino, camembert, taleggio) pizza and the carbonara ravioli (cured bacon in pecorino cream) are sumptuous picks. You can sip on a Risotto (Parmesan-vodka rush), spice up with Gazpacho in a smoky blend of tequila, mezcal, bell pepper, flirt with Tzatziki in a gin spin with oregano and whey, or dive deeper into the textured Baklava with pistachio-ed spicy, gin. For cocoa lovers, Truffle brings in whisky mated with coffee and chocolate liquo