All Smoke and Fire

Stepping into Primitive at Jaipur’s Hotel Pearl Palace is like entering an immersive art experience. This restaurant is divided into five distinct zones, each carefully curated with elements from Rajasthan’s cultural and artistic legacy. From the earthy, sand-textured walls inspired by Rajasthan’s dunes to a shining Sheesh Mahal room draped in popular thikri work—every corner tells a story.

Food: The restaurant’s menu, designed by Chef Mohib Farooqui blends Indian flavours with contemporary cooking techniques. Start with the small plates—their starter options. The Bhutte Ki Khees, made with three textures of corn—pectin sheet, puree, and smoky khees—makes sure you taste all the three textures in just one bite. If you want to go for some healthy snack options, then the Beetroot and Walnut Khatai, plated like art, is a must try.

The vegetarian Shakarkand do pyaaza—smoky sweet potatoes paired with onions tasted familiar yet inventive. For the non-vegetarian main course, the Junglee murgh, with Marwad’s Mathania chili and garlic yoghurt dip, delivers bold flavours. But Primitive completely surprises with its vegetarian main-course, the Amrood ki kadhi, featuring charred guava in a tangy Kadhi and their famous Arbi ki curry.