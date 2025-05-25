Bahn Mi, more please

Impressed by the delicate flavours during her multiple trips to Vietnam, Nirmala Vanamali started making Bahn Mi for family and friends. One day she received a message asking, “Bahn Mi, Babe?” and thus the Vietnamese diner Bahn Mi Babe was born. Along with chef Abhishek Nair, she created a roster of 10 dishes (mostly street food specials) introducing Vietnamese cuisine to the land of Biryani—Hyderabad.

Food: Many Asian restaurants in the city make the cardinal sin of spicing up their offerings, but thankfully Bahn Mi Babe stays away from this temptation. All the dishes come in different fillings—wild mushroom, tofu, chicken, pork and freshwater shrimp ensuring enough options. Start with the Nem Cuon, Vietnamese rice paper rolls filled with crisp lettuce, sweet carrots, and cool cucumber, served with tangy nuoc cham and sweet chili dipping sauces. The Wild Mushroom Báhn Mi is an earthy sandwich with juicy mushrooms and fresh vegetables, encased in a sturdy yet light baguette. One of the highlights is the Ca ri—slow braised curry finished with coconut milk. The Chicken Pho brings to the table tender noodles bathed in a spicy, aromatic broth, infused with chili oil, green onions, and bok choy. Pair your meal with an airy kombucha (ideal for the sultry summer days) and end it with a slice of rich chocolate cake, which is as decadent as it sounds. In a whole world away from the city of Nawabs, Bahn Mi, Babe's Vietnamese food stands out for its subtle taste. Rating:

Décor: Located in the winding lanes of the tony Jubilee Hills locality, the 800-sqft eatery is snug and inviting.

Service: Attentive, without being obtrusive and extremely knowledgeable about the menu and ingredients.

Price: The price is easy on the pocket. A meal for two costs Rs 2,000.

Address: Prashashan Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad