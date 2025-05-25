More than just sugar rush

“We’re seeing a shift in how our guests experience cake: they seek bold, innovative flavours and visually stunning creations that captivate the senses,” says Simran Singh Thapar, executive chef, The Leela Palace Bengaluru. That shift manifests in creations like saffron-infused matcha cakes laced with black sesame or browned butter candied bacon cakes—flavours that push boundaries while nodding to tradition. In the evolving world of haute pâtisserie, cakes are no longer confined to the predictable comforts of vanilla and chocolate.

Indian flavours are making their mark not just in cakes but across the broader dessert spectrum, particularly in ice creams. “Today, chefs are experimenting with tamarind ice cream, golgappa-flavoured sorbets, even incorporating savoury elements like chaat papdi as a crumb base,” Panwar explains.

In today’s world of patisserie, beauty is measured in precision and detail. The modern dessert is not just smaller—it is more intentional and when done right, needs only a few perfect bites. Rather than grand, towering cakes that risk going stale after a few days, pastry lovers are gravitating toward smaller, individually sized confections—just enough for two to share. “These miniature creations, known as entremets in the European tradition, are as visually stunning as they are intricate, requiring meticulous craftsmanship to perfect,” says Avijit Ghosh, one of India’s leading pastry chefs.