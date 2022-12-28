IN PHOTOS | The New Indian Express photojournalists win laurels

Home Galleries Other

Published: 28th December 2022 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 10:41 PM  

T P Sooraj, TNIE chief photographer (Kerala), has won the Redink Awards 2022, for the category ‘The Big Picture’.
T P Sooraj's photo of the mass cremation of Covid victims at the Kozhikode crematorium at West Hill, published on April 23, 2021, won him the prestigious award. The award carries a prize money of Rs 1 lakh, and a memento.
Instituted by the Mumbai Press Club, the Redink Awards honour excellence in Indian journalism. As many as 26 outstanding journalists received Redink Awards at the Jamshed Bhaba Theatre within The National Centre for the Performing Arts premises in Mumbai.
The New Indian Express Principal News Photographer BP Deepu won the first prize in the 'Best Photograph' category for his picture titled 'Between Sea and Peril' at the Press Institute of India, Chennai -International Committee of the Red Cross (PII-ICRC), annual awards.
The theme of the 16th edition of the awards was 'Covering Climate Change: Humanitarian Crisis in Focus'. Accepting the award, Deepu said the photograph depicted the agony of the people of his native village Anchuthengu ravaged by frequent coastal erosion.
The awards were presented at an event held at the India International Centre in New Delhi.
B P Deepu also won the award for Best Photographer in the Print Media category, at the 27th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).
Cultural Affairs Minister V N Vasavan presented the award to TNIE photojournalist BP Deepu at the valedictory of the festival.
Vincent Pulickal, our senior photographer in Thiruvananthapuram, won the award for Best News Photograph in 2021, in the media awards announced by the Kerala Media Academy.
Vincent Pulickal's photograph on PSC rank holders’ protest in front of the state Secretariat fetched him the honour. The award carries a statuette, a citation and a cash prize of Rs 25,000.
Vincent also won the third prize for his photograph of a female coconut picker in the 'Kudumbashree Oru Nerchithram' competition.
Kudumbashree is the poverty eradication and women's empowerment program implemented by the State Poverty Eradication Mission (SPEM) of the Government of Kerala. Pictured is Vincent's award-winning photograph.
