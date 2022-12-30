Home Galleries Other

IN PHOTOS | RIP Vivienne Westwood: Check out some of the fashion dame's iconic creations sported by celebrities

Published: 30th December 2022 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 12:47 PM  

Vivienne Westwood looks
British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, who melded music and fashion together to help define punk and brought rebellious politics to the catwalk, died on Thursday aged 81. Here are some of her iconic looks worn by popular faces in the industry.
Carrie Bradshaw wedding gown by Vivienne Westwood
Who doesn't remember Carrie Bradshaw's (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) wedding gown in the first film installment of 'Sex and the City', where she was slated to marry Mr Big. Sarah was seen donning the entire look again (that's right, with the bird too) in ‘And Just Like That‘ season 2. (Photo | Carrie Bradshaw Instagram)
Pamela Anderson corset by Vivienne Westwood
Westwood had once dressed the legendary Pamela Anderson in one of her signature corsets. The designer reportedly reimagined the corset as an empowering piece, transforming it from innerwear to outerwear. (Photo | The Westwood Archives Instagram)
PCJ attire to the Wedding of HRH Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle by Vivienne Westwood
In 2018, Indian celebrity Priyanka Chopra Jones turned up in a classic Westwood attire for her good friend Meghan Markle’s wedding with Prince Harry in the UK. The look comprised a lilac suit and a Philip Treacy hat along with Lorraine Schwartz’s lightning-bolt earrings. (Photo | Vivienne Westwood Instagram)
Beyoncé silver sequin corseted two-piece by Vivienne Westwood
American singer-songwriter and actress Beyoncé wore a custom Vivienne Westwood silver sequin corseted two-piece, with a cape for her 'On The Run II Tour' in 2018. (Photo | The Westwood Archives Instagram)
Drew Barrymore crochet corset top from Vivienne Westwood's Fall/ Winter 1993 'Anglomania' collection
Here we have American star Drew Barrymore who sported a crochet corset top from Vivienne Westwood's Fall/ Winter 1993 'Anglomania' collection. (Photo | The Westwood Archives Instagram)
Timothée Chalamet jumper from Vivienne Westwood’s Spring 2023 collection
American heart-throb Timothée Chalamet wore a jumper from Vivienne Westwood’s Spring 2023 collection. He also wore two different bone necklaces to events for the film, 'Bones and All'. (Photo | The Westwood Archives Instagram)
Zendaya white Vivienne Westwood gown
Hands down, Zendaya was truly a vision in this beautiful white Vivienne Westwood gown which she wore at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood in 2015. (Photo | Zendaya Instagram)
