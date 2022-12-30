Home Galleries Other

PHOTOS | Artists craft beauty at Bhubaneswar's 15-day-long International Sculptors' Symposium 

Published: 30th December 2022 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 05:53 PM  

16 international artists from different countries and from within India crafted sculptures of 8 to 10 ft height for 15 days at the International Sculptors Symposium at Kala Bhoomi which concluded on December 29, 2022, in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The Symposium was part of the third edition of the Street Art and Murals Project (STAMP 3.0) in the state capital initiated by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
16 international artists from different countries and from within India crafted sculptures of 8 to 10 ft height for 15 days. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Sculptors busy carving out rock art installations at the International Sculptors Symposium at Kala Bhumi in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
These rock sculptors will be showcased in prominent places in the capital city for their beautification during the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Jayadratha Mandal from Odisha poses with his sculpture 'Engine' at Kala Bhumi in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
A visitor going around at Kala Bhumi in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Pankaj Gehlot from Rajasthan poses with his sculpture 'Vibration of Life' at Kala Bhumi in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Sculptors busy carving out rock art installations at the International Sculptors Symposium at Kala Bhumi in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Elena Saracino from Italy poses with her sculpture at Kala Bhumi in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Vishal Bhatnagar from Chandigarh poses for the camera with his sculpture 'TILAK' at Kala Bhumi in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Sculptors at the International Sculptors Symposium at Kala Bhumi in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Tutu Pattnaik from Odisha poses for the camera with his sculpture at Kala Bhumi in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
