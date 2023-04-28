Home Galleries Other

IN PHOTOS | Cadets perform a combined display at Officers Training Academy, Chennai

Published: 28th April 2023 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 04:18 PM  

A spectacular military parade at the Parameshwaran Drill Square of the Officers Training Academy marked the passing out ceremony of Short Service Commissioned Officers of men and women. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
​A total of 121 Gentlemen Cadets and 36 Women Cadets Courses got commissioned into various Arms and Services of the Indian Army. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chief of Army Staff of the Bangladesh Army Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed reviewed the Passing Out Parade. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Bangladesh Army Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed also presented the Sword of Honour and OTA Gold Medal to ACA Ajay Singh Gill, Silver Medal to SUO Ajay Kumar A and the Bronze Medal to BUO Mehak Saini. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
The Reviewing Officer complimented the officer cadets and Staff of the Officers Training Academy on the excellent all-around standards achieved.
combined display, Officers Training Academy, OTA
Cadets perform during the combined display organised as part of the Passing Out Parade of Gentlemen and Lady Cadets, at Officers Training Academy in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
combined display, Officers Training Academy, OTA
Cadets perform during the combined display organised as part of the Passing Out Parade of Gentlemen and Lady Cadets, at Officers Training Academy in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
combined display, Officers Training Academy, OTA
Cadets perform during the combined display organised as part of the Passing Out Parade of Gentlemen and Lady Cadets, at Officers Training Academy in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
combined display, Officers Training Academy, OTA
Cadets perform during the combined display organised as part of the Passing Out Parade of Gentlemen and Lady Cadets, at Officers Training Academy in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
combined display, Officers Training Academy, OTA
Cadets perform during the combined display organised as part of the Passing Out Parade of Gentlemen and Lady Cadets, at Officers Training Academy in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
combined display, Officers Training Academy, OTA
Cadets perform during the combined display organised as part of the Passing Out Parade of Gentlemen and Lady Cadets, at Officers Training Academy in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
combined display, Officers Training Academy, OTA
Cadets perform during the combined display organised as part of the Passing Out Parade of Gentlemen and Lady Cadets, at Officers Training Academy in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
combined display, Officers Training Academy, OTA
Cadets perform during the combined display organised as part of the Passing Out Parade of Gentlemen and Lady Cadets, at Officers Training Academy in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
combined display, Officers Training Academy, OTA
Cadets perform during the combined display organised as part of the Passing Out Parade of Gentlemen and Lady Cadets, at Officers Training Academy in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
combined display, Officers Training Academy, OTA
Cadets perform during the combined display organised as part of the Passing Out Parade of Gentlemen and Lady Cadets, at Officers Training Academy in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
combined display, Officers Training Academy, OTA
Cadets perform during the combined display organised as part of the Passing Out Parade of Gentlemen and Lady Cadets, at Officers Training Academy in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
combined display, Officers Training Academy, OTA
Cadets perform during the combined display organised as part of the Passing Out Parade of Gentlemen and Lady Cadets, at Officers Training Academy in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
