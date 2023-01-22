Home Galleries Other

Offbeat photos of the week past

Published: 22nd January 2023 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 03:10 PM  

Artists performs 'Uchakutty theyyam' at Payyannur, Kerala, as part of Kaliyatta Mahotsavam. (Photo | E Gokul, EPS)
Risking their lives, a group of migrant workers clean a high-rise building in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
A man rows in the Adyar river in Chennai on a weekend. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Monkeys seen at Udayagiri caves in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, as visitors throng the historical site. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
A flower show at Lal Bagh Glass House in Bengaluru ahead of Republic Day. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)
Devotees throng Peratchi Amman Thamirabarani river in Tirunelveli to perform rituals and poojas on the occasion of Thai Amavasai on Jan 21. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Three kids take a selfie with an elephant and its mahout in the Background at Vandalur zoo, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Artists of Chitrakala Parishath paint at Kovalam beach in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
