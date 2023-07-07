Home Galleries Other

IN PHOTOS | Tribal residents of Kerala's Wayanad pluck jamuns from forests, sell them by the road

Published: 07th July 2023 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 04:30 PM  

A man from a tribal community in Panapady colony near Muthanga in Wayanad, Kerala calls out to passersby to buy his forest-fresh jamuns. (Photo | E Gokul, EPS)
Tribal residents of Panapady colony near Muthanga in Wayanad, Kerala, sell jamuns (black plums) plucked from the forest by the roadside. (Photo | E Gokul, EPS)
The tribal residents collect different seasonal produce from the forest, pack them and sell them by the roadside. (Photo | E Gokul, EPS)
Women, children, as well as groups of youngsters, venture inside the forest to collect the fruits. (Photo | E Gokul, EPS)
As two-three people climb the trees, others spread plastic sheets to catch the fruits without letting them fall to the ground. (Photo | E Gokul, EPS)
Black plums are sold for 150 rupees in other parts of the state. These tribals are selling the fruits in covers at a charge of 50 rupees per packet, as per media reports. (Photo | E Gokul, EPS)
People from the tribal community stand on the road, awaiting customers. (Photo | E Gokul, EPS)
The people of this tribal community take high risks to sustain their livelihood. Wayanad is known for its human-wildlife conflicts. (Photo | E Gokul, EPS)
