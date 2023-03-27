Home Galleries Other

IN PHOTOS | A glimpse of the Kavutheendal ritual in Kerala's Kodungallur temple

Published: 27th March 2023 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 08:06 PM  

The Bharani festival at the Kodungallur Bhagawati temple is one of the major festivals of Kerala. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
The festival usually starts with a ritual called 'Kozhikkallu moodal' which involves giving roosters over red clothes. Earlier, this involves the sacrifice of roosters and the shedding of their blood. Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Sree Kurumba Bhagavati Temple situated in Kodungallur is a Hindu temple in Kerala's Thrissur district. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
This temple is the head of 64 Bhadrakali temples in Kerala, especially Malabar. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
'Kavu Theendal' sometimes called as 'Kavu Pookal' is another major part of the festival. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Devotees run round the temple three times with sticks in their hands, before entering the shrine. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Devotees run round the temple three times with sticks in their hands, before entering the shrine. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
During this ritual, oracles dressed as the goddess and said to be possessed by her, run around the temple in a frenzied trance state, waving their sickle-shaped swords in the air. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Oracles strike their foreheads with their sword and throw around turmeric powder. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Hundreds of oracles descend on the Kara beach in Kodungallur for a customary dip in the sea. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
'Kavu Theendal' ritual is meant to be a channel for the underprivileged to vent their anger, and frustrations in front of Goddess Bhagavati in Kali form. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
This Mahakali temple is reportedly one of the oldest functioning temples in India. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
