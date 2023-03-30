Home Galleries Other

IN PHOTOS | Beasts and birds feel the heat as summer sets in

Published: 30th March 2023 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 07:48 PM  

With the mercury rising with the onset of summer, animals impounded in various zoos are feeling the heat. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
1 / 10
A water sprinkler let a tiger quench its thirst in the Tirupati Zoological Park. (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
2 / 10
A rhinoceros is fed carrots in the Thiruvananthapuram zoo, Kerala. There are fruit punches for monkeys and bears to keep them cool. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
3 / 10
To help the inmates in the Thiruvananthapuram zoo, authorities have made a slew of arrangements. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
4 / 10
Electrolytes mixed with water are provided for birds, a relaxing summer bath for tigers and lions, and water sprinklers for deer are some of the arrangements made at Thiruvananthapuram zoo. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
5 / 10
A spotted deer quenching its thirst in Thiruvananthapuram zoo. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
6 / 10
A flock of Rheas quenches their thirst from piped water in their enclosure at Thiruvananthapuram Zoo. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
7 / 10
Elephants take a dip in a pond to beat the summer heat in Tirupati. (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
8 / 10
Leopard_EPS555
A leopard in an enclosure at Thiruvananthapuram zoo. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
9 / 10
Monkey_EPS44
A monkey quenches its thirst from the water bowl at the IIT Madras campus in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
10 / 10
