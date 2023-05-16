Home Galleries Other

IN PHOTOS | T'is the season for a good harvest

Published: 16th May 2023 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 06:14 PM  

A woman plucks strawberries during the harvesting of the season's first fruit crop, in a field on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
1 / 7
facebook twitter pinterest
Women pluck strawberries during the harvesting of the season's first fruit crop, in a field on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
2 / 7
facebook twitter pinterest
Farmers carry the harvested strawberries, in a field on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
3 / 7
facebook twitter pinterest
Strawberries are being packed after harvesting, in a field on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
4 / 7
facebook twitter pinterest
Farmer harvesting grapes at Therku Kallikulam in Achampadu in Tirunelveli district. (Photo | V Karthik Alagu, EPS)
5 / 7
facebook twitter pinterest
Farmer harvesting grapes at Therku Kallikulam in Achampadu in Tirunelveli district. (Photo | V Karthik Alagu, EPS)
6 / 7
facebook twitter pinterest
ladysfinger4_1505chn_9
Farmers harvest lady's finger in Nanamedu, Cuddalore. (Photo | Sriram R, EPS)
7 / 7
facebook twitter pinterest
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vegetables agriculture crops strawberries summer crops
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp