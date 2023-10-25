Home Galleries Other

IN PHOTOS | India celebrates Navratri festival season with pomp and piety

Published: 25th October 2023 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2023 02:57 PM  

Kulasekarapattinam Mutharamman Temple festival
The 9-day-long festival of Navratri is celebrated in a wide range of ways across the country. IN PIC: A devotee dressed up as a deity for the Kulasekarapattinam Mutharamman Temple festival in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu)
Sindoor Khela on Vijayadashami
Women take selfies as they participate in Sindoor Khela on Vijayadashami, the last day of the Durga Puja festival celebrations, in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Dasara procession
Folk artistes perform during the Dasara procession in Mysuru. (Photo | Udayshankar S)
Dhunuchi Dance
Keral Banga Samskriti Sangha Members perform Dhunuchi Dance as part of the Durga Puja at Lions Hall in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Sindoor Khela on Vijayadashami
Women apply vermillion on each other as they participate in Sindoor Khela on Vijayadashami, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
Vijayadashami
Devotees in Delhi immerse an idol of Goddess Durga on Vijayadashami marking the end of the 5-day festivities of Durga Puja. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Ayudha Puja
People throng the Koyambedu market, in Chennai ahead of Ayudha Puja. (Photo | Martin Louis)
Durga Puja
Immersion of Durga idols at Hussainsagar lake on the last day of Durga Puja in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
Durga Puja
Durga Puja celebrations at Bihar Chaupal, Chetpet, in Chennai. (Photo | Allen Egenuse J)
Vidyarambham
A child being initiated into the world of letters as part of the 'Vidyarambham' ceremony on the occasion of Vijayadashami in Kozhikode. (Photo | E Gokul)
