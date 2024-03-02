IN PICS | Ennore oil spill: Rescued pelicans released after treatment

The birds were being treated and rehabilitated at Guindy National Park.(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Wildlife Warden E Prasanth told the birds recovered fully and began hunting live fish.(Photo | P Ravi Kumar, EPS)
During the recent December flooding following incessant rains, an oil spill occurred in Ennore polluting the creek and other water bodies.(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Within a few days, several birds died and many were found drenched in oil. Ennore is a roosting and foraging spot for hundreds of pelicans.(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
The average weight of the birds, when rescued, was about 3.8 kg but now they are close to 4.5 to 5 kgs.(Photo | P Ravi Kumar, EPS)
Pelicans were released back inside mangrove forest at Ennore by Wildlife Trust of India experts and Forest department along with NGOs under the supervision of State Forest Secretary Supriya Sahu in Chennai.
(Photo | P Ravi Kumar, EPS)
The Indian Coast Guard estimated that 24,000 litres of oil might have spilled over the water surface during the Ennore oil spill. (Photo | P Ravi Kumar, EPS)
The oil spill polluted Ennore creek, Buckingham Canal, Kosasthalaiyar River and the coastal waters. (Photo | P Ravi Kumar, EPS)